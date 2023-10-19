Key Takeaways GoPro offers a range of action cameras known for their durability and ability to withstand harsh environments, including water.

Different GoPro models have varying levels of waterproofing, with newer models being waterproof up to 5-10m without a case and older models requiring a waterproof shell.

Using a protective case is necessary when going underwater to ensure device and recording safety, but it may be removed for better maneuverability and improved sound quality when not in water.

Action cameras are a must-have for every lover of the outdoors. Be it skiing or snowboarding, parachuting or spelunking, they are an ideal tool to record all your activities.

GoPro makes, without question, many of the best action cameras around today. The company offers a wide range of devices that offer not only great video quality, but are also known for being sturdy and taking on even the harshest environments in stride.

However, being able to withstand high and low temperatures, sand, debris or an accidental fall is one thing. The other is the element that claims probably the most tech devices yearly - water. Recording your diving or swimming would make for some awesome footage, but first, you need to make sure that your camera is up to the task, meaning how waterproof it is. GoPros differ wildly in this regard, so here’s a handy explainer if your model can go underwater and how well it does it!

Are GoPro cameras waterproof?

Waterproofing a device can be a challenge - a manufacturer has to make sure that every nook and cranny is protected not only from dust and debris but also much smaller - and more corrosive - water droplets. That’s why, even though protecting action cameras from dust is a common thing, not all of them come with waterproofing as standard.

However, to counteract that, GoPro and other manufacturers tend to construct specialized waterproof shells for their devices. That way, even if the device itself is not protected from water, it gets waterproofing from its hard shell.

Of course, the best course of action is to have both, that is an IP waterproofing rating on your device, plus a waterproof shell. Additionally, these waterproof cases are usually much more resistant and go much deeper underwater than devices that are not equipped with them. A typical waterproof action camera can go as low as 5-10m underwater. However, some water-resistant shells allow you to dive much deeper - even up to 60 meters.

In general, you can expect newer GoPro models to be waterproof even without a protective case, either up to 5m or 10m. Older models, on the other hand, have to rely on their casing to be able to go underwater.

How deep underwater can my GoPro go?

Various GoPros come with different waterproofing ratings and accessories that allow them to go even deeper. Here’s a deep-dive into all the models and how deep underwater they can go:

GoPro HERO12, HERO11, HERO10, HERO9, HERO8, HERO7, HERO6, HERO5 Black - These models are waterproof down to 10m/33ft without a case (provided all the doors are sealed properly). What’s more, you can equip them with a dive housing that extends their waterproofness down to 60m/197ft.

- These models are waterproof down to 10m/33ft without a case (provided all the doors are sealed properly). What’s more, you can equip them with a dive housing that extends their waterproofness down to 60m/197ft. GoPro HERO7 White, HERO7 Silver - These models are waterproof down to 10m/33ft without a case (provided all the doors are sealed properly). You can also add a Protective Housing, which enables you to go down up to 40m/131ft.

- These models are waterproof down to 10m/33ft without a case (provided all the doors are sealed properly). You can also add a Protective Housing, which enables you to go down up to 40m/131ft. GoPro HERO11 Black Mini, HERO (2018), HERO5 Session, HERO4 Session, HERO Session - These models are waterproof down to 10m/33ft without a case (provided all the doors are sealed properly).

- These models are waterproof down to 10m/33ft without a case (provided all the doors are sealed properly). GoPro MAX - GoPro MAX is waterproof up to 5m/16ft without the need of a housing (provided all the doors are sealed properly).

- GoPro MAX is waterproof up to 5m/16ft without the need of a housing (provided all the doors are sealed properly). GoPro FUSION - GoPro FUSIONis waterproof up to 5m/16ft without the need of a housing (provided all the doors are sealed properly).

- GoPro FUSIONis waterproof up to 5m/16ft without the need of a housing (provided all the doors are sealed properly). GoPro HERO+ LCD, HERO+, HERO (2014) - These models come in a non-removable housing that makes them waterproof down to 40m/131ft.

- These models come in a non-removable housing that makes them waterproof down to 40m/131ft. GoPro HERO4 Black, HERO4 Silver, HERO3+ Black, HERO3+ Silver - These cameras are not waterproof without a shell. However, they come with a standard Housing that makes them waterproof down to 40m/131ft. Moreover, you can also equip them with a Dive Housing, which extends their waterproofing down to 60m/197ft.

- These cameras are not waterproof without a shell. However, they come with a standard Housing that makes them waterproof down to 40m/131ft. Moreover, you can also equip them with a Dive Housing, which extends their waterproofing down to 60m/197ft. GoPro HERO3 Black, HERO3 Silver, HERO3 White, HD HERO 2, HD HERO Original - These models are not waterproof without a housing. However, they come with a protective case that allows them to go down 60m/197ft underwater if the shell is sealed properly.

- These models are not waterproof without a housing. However, they come with a protective case that allows them to go down 60m/197ft underwater if the shell is sealed properly. GoPro HERO Standard Definition - the Standard Definition HERO camera is not waterproof. However, it can be placed in a Wrist HERO Housing to make it able to withstand the pressure down to 30m/100ft underwater.

Which GoPro can go deepest underwater?

As you can see, there are a lot of GoPro models, and many of them enable you to go quite deep underwater. Which one is the best if you’re down to experience (and record) some diving adventures?

If you’re looking for an action camera to use without a housing, you have plenty of GoPro models that can go down 10m/33ft underwater. These are: HERO12, HERO11, HERO10, HERO9, HERO8, HERO7, HERO6, HERO5 Black, HERO7 White, HERO7 Silver, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO (2018), HERO5 Session, HERO4 Session and HERO Session.

However, if you really want to go deeper, you should look into one of the models that allow you to encase them into GoPro’s Dive Housing. This hard shell enables the cameras to go down as low as 60m/197ft underwater, which should be plenty. These are: HERO12, HERO11, HERO10, HERO9, HERO8, HERO7, HERO6, HERO5 Black, HERO4 Black, HERO4 Silver, HERO3+ Black, HERO3+ Silver, HERO3 Black, HERO3 Silver, HERO3 White, HD HERO 2 and HD HERO Original.

Should I use the GoPro protective case all the time?

As we’ve shown, the protective cases on GoPros are a great tool for divers, as they allow them to take their cameras much deeper underwater. However, these shells also have their disadvantages, so there are times you should consider leaving them at home.

Of course, if you’re going swimming with your GoPro, leaving the case on is the best practice, even if you have a waterproof model. This makes for another layer of protection and ensures the safety of your device and your recordings.

There might be one exception. If you’re not going that deep underwater and have a waterproof model, you might want to take the casing off if you need to squeeze your GoPro into some tight spaces. The hard shell is quite bulky and makes the whole device take up much more space, so if you want to use it to see what’s between some great-looking coral reefs, you might want to remove the shell for a while.

However, if you’re out of water, removing the case has more benefits. Once again, the housings are quite bulky, so removing them makes for a slicker, less heavy camera, and that’s important for an action cam.

However, that’s not all. When underwater, sound is not that important. On the other hand, if you’re doing something on land, you might want to record not only the visuals but the sounds of nature (or your excited screams) as well. Unfortunately, the protective housing makes recording sound quite difficult. Even though some versions of it account for the mic hole, the sound does still get muffled, and its quality is much worse than with the housing removed. So, if you value the sound of your GoPro footage, you should consider removing the case.