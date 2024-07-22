Key Takeaways Garmin makes watches for everyone, from beginners to pros.

Garmin's entry-level devices are great for beginners, providing simplified interfaces and features.

The Garmin platform offers workout guidance and recovery tips.

Garmin watches are well known for their advanced features and helpful training tools. These powerful devices collect loads of information and collate it all in helpful, actionable ways. They also pair with plenty of other training platforms to add to the usefulness of the data. As a result, they are frequently the choice of serious athletes. But that could leave you wondering if Garmin watches are good for beginners.

If you're new to working on your fitness, you may be worried that a Garmin would be overkill for your needs. Perhaps you're concerned it wouldn't be useful for you, as the tools could be beyond your current abilities. While everyone's fitness journey and needs are different, Garmin watches are valuable (or even invaluable) tools for all, even for beginners.

Related 5 reasons you should choose a Garmin tracker over an Apple Watch The Apple Watch is great for basic daily wear, but Garmin's trackers take things up a few notches when it comes to fitness.

Garmin makes watches for everyone

Its devices span the spectrum of very entry-level to pro models

It is easy to assume that all Garmin devices are tailored to experienced, focused athletes, but that's not the case. Garmin's lineup is extensive. Of course, it has plenty of pro-level devices, but it also makes casual fitness trackers reminiscent of Fitbits and everything in between. That means that no matter your experience level or goals, there's likely a Garmin watch that will fit your needs.

It is easy to assume that all Garmin devices are tailored to experienced, focused athletes, but that's not the case. Garmin's lineup is extensive.

Thanks to their paired-down features, Garmin's fitness trackers, smartwatches, and entry-level fitness watches are fantastic for beginners. In fact, we think the Garmin vívosmart 5 is the best fitness tracker for beginners across all brands. It serves as an entry point to the Garmin ecosystem, letting you dip your toes in the water without jumping into the deep end first. For beginner runners, the Forerunner 55 or 165 are great options. For a smartwatch feel, the Venu 3 or vívoactive 5 are fantastic entry-level smartwatches with fitness watch features.

Just because you are a beginner, though, doesn't mean you can't go with one of Garmin's mid-range or higher-end models. Sure, some features may be beyond what you need right now, but that gives you something to grow into if you are serious about advancing your fitness.

Related The best Garmin watches for tracking your fitness No matter how you like to get movement in, the best Garmin watches will help you take your fitness to the next level.

The Garmin platform is worth investing in

A primary reason you may be wary of Garmin if you're a beginner is the price tag. Even its more entry-level devices tend to be a bit more expensive than the alternatives. It can be intimidating to invest that much money in something that you aren't sure will be helpful or necessary.

Broadly speaking, though, we think the Garmin ecosystem is well worth investing in, even for beginners. It can help you get a better picture of your overall health and fitness and provide motivation and reminders to improve, two critical things as you get started. Anything that gets someone up and moving on a regular basis is worth it, in my book, since exercise is so critical to every facet of our lives.

One reason I love Garmin watches for beginners is because of the workout guidance many of its devices provide. After all, one of the most challenging things for a beginner is knowing what to do, but Garmin watches can help take some of the guesswork out of the process. Most of its lineup, except for the smartwatches and fitness trackers, provides daily suggested workouts (typically runs), which can be very useful if you're not sure where to start. You can also utilize a Garmin training plan to help guide you on your fitness journey.

Broadly speaking, though, we think the Garmin ecosystem is well worth investing in, even for beginners.

Most Garmin devices will also tell you when you need to take it easy, which can be hard to gauge if you are new to working out on a regular basis. They can help guide your recovery so you can then get the most out of your workouts. My favorite feature, though, is the extensive library of workouts that can help you build strength and fitness and refresh your workout routine. I love to use those workouts to refresh my workout routine when I feel like I'm in a rut, but they can be very useful for beginners hoping to learn different types of movements.

Whether you are simply looking to move more regularly or hoping to progress your fitness to new levels, Garmin's entire lineup can be helpful. It also doesn't matter what sport you enjoy since Garmin watches can record most types of activities and workouts, especially as you enter the mid-range offerings. Don't let Garmin's high-end reputation deter you since its watches and platform can be helpful for every level of fitness.