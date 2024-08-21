Key Takeaways Free streaming services like Pluto TV, Tubi, Amazon Freevee, Sling Freestream, Crackle, and The Roku Channel offer diverse content with no fees.

Some services have limitations like regional availability, while all include unavoidable ads.

These 6 services are ideal for budget-conscious viewers seeking streaming options without subscriptions or account requirements.

You can't get something for nothing, right? It may seem odd that there are so many free streaming services out there, but with the cost of streaming continuously rising, it’s no wonder I’m seeing platforms like Pluto TV, Tubi, Amazon Freevee, SlingFreestream, Crackle and the Roku Channel gaining popularity. With so many options, it can be tough to figure out which of these services actually offer something worthwhile. Are they worth my time? I’ve decided to dive in and find out for myself.

If you want easy, free TV...

Pluto TV

pluto tv Live TV 250+ channels notable shows The Andy Griffith Show , Sanford and Son , The Twilight Zone , Charmed Originals No See at Pluto TV

Pluto TV is one of the free streaming platforms I’ve been checking out, and one of the cool things about it is that it allows viewers outside the US to stream freely. It’s available in Canada, Latin America, Brazil, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France, Norway, Sweden, Italy, and Denmark. The amount of reality TV this service offers is pretty overwhelming -- it has basically every MTV reality show ever aired. The OG shows like Teen Mom, Punk’d, and Jersey Shore are all there for us to enjoy.

Pluto TV also has several live channels that continuously play reruns, just like old-school cable! The user interface is really friendly, too. I love that it lets you surf the TV guide while keeping the current show you’re watching playing in the bottom right corner. It’s perfect! I can search for other things to watch while still keeping up with every detail of my show, so I never have to miss a beat of those classic game show reruns like Deal or No Deal and The Price is Right. Any parents or grandparents looking for free game shows will find this option perfect.

If you want access to a free and vast library...

Tubi

Tubi Originals Yes Live TV 200+ channels notable shows Hemlock Grove , Babylon 5 , Spartacus , Gotham , Columbo See at Tubi

Tubi’s slogan on their website is “Free Movies & TV, fewer ads than cable, no subscription required.” When I saw this, I was instantly drawn in. It literally spells out what everyone wants—free content, very few ads, and no signing in! The ads might be a bit of a drawback for some people, but Tubi does a great job of making them quick and sometimes even funny. Most of the time, I don’t even realize it’s a commercial until it’s already over.

Tubi is well-regarded for its vast library of content, spanning from anime to silent films, all the way to some pretty prestigious featured movies. It’s perfect for anyone who enjoyed anime like Naruto (subtitled), Yu-Gi-Oh!, Bakugan Battle Brawlers, and let’s not forget Beyblade: Metal Fusion! It brought back memories of my older brothers’ anime obsessions -- though I secretly grew to love them too!

The movie selection covers all genres, with exceptional films to binge on, like A Walk to Remember starring Mandy Moore. But if you’re not in the mood for a soul-crushing, tearful movie, then maybe something like The Goonies or Drinking Buddies would be more up your alley. There are so many movies on Tubi, it’s like trying to count the stars in the night sky. I also find Tubi’s user interface to be the easiest to use out of all the free streaming services I’ve tried. It loads quickly and doesn’t buffer. Can’t ask for much more from a free streaming service, right?

If you want free movies with zero strings...

Amazon Freevee

Amazon Freevee Live TV 400+ channels notable shows Jury Duty , Bosch: Legacy , Judy Justice , Lost , The X-Files Originals Yes See at Amazon Freevee

This Amazon-based free streaming service has a ton of exciting content, including Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and the 2018 hit series Jack Ryan starring John Krasinski. But if action isn’t your thing, don’t worry -- Freevee also has every single episode of The First 48 and Everybody Hates Chris. Just a quick tip: make sure you’re using Amazon Freevee to watch these shows, not Amazon Prime Video, because they’re two different services, and you definitely want the free one.

If you want free live TV...

SlingTV Free stream

Sling TV Live TV 500+ channels notable shows South Park , Deal or No Deal (2005) , Baywatch (1989) Originals No See at SlingTV

The paid version of this streaming service you might be familiar with is SlingTV. Its free counterpart, Sling Freestream, offers an impressive 500+ channels -- all for free -- so there’s bound to be something that piques your interest. I’ve heard there’s an almost unhealthy number of sports channels available for all the sports enthusiasts out there! Freestream also includes a diverse assortment of Spanish-language channels. While the free version provides an extensive selection, the paid subscription unlocks an even broader range of channels and content.

While everyone loves the nostalgia of live channels, the movies and TV shows featured on Freestream also keep me coming back. They’ve got episodic TV staples like Fear Factor and American Horror Story across various genres. My favorite part is probably the personalized recommendations that help me discover new content I usually end up loving. The only downside to this streaming service is that it’s ad-supported, so the commercials can make it feel a lot like traditional TV watching.

If you're looking for old school fun...

Crackle

Crackle Originals Yes Live TV No notable shows The Red Green Show , The Dick Cavett Show , Merlin See at Crackle

Crackle is a streaming service I’ve heard of before, especially around the time Netflix started gaining serious traction. It’s a free app with an extensive library of good throwback movies and TV shows. I’ve found myself lying back and watching all the seasons of Heartland, Merlin, or a familiar favorite like Gulliver’s Travels! The app also has a lot of TV shows featuring Gordon Ramsay, including Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares.

If you want a free and cozy experience...

The Roku Channel

The Roku Channel Live TV Yes notable shows 2 Broke Girls , Billions , Mary & George Originals Yes See at The Roku Channel

With 24/7 live news channels, hit movies, and TV shows, this free streaming service is chock-full of content for just about every taste. The Roku Channel offers classics like the OG 21 Jump Street starring Johnny Depp and family favorites like Air Bud, as well as original shows and movies, including the crime drama Swimming with Sharks and the Emmy-award-winning movie Weird starring Daniel Radcliffe as a fictionalized version of Weird Al Yankovic. I’ve really enjoyed exploring the variety, and there’s always something new to discover.

Are free streaming services worth trying?

Yes, free streaming services like Pluto TV, Tubi, Amazon Freevee, and others are worth checking out. They offer a wide range of content at no cost, though they do come with ads and some regional restrictions. If you’re looking to save money and don’t mind occasional commercials, these services are a great option.

This table should help you quickly compare the key features and offerings of each of the free streaming services I tested above: