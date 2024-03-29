Key Takeaways Most of Fitbit's best features are available on the Pixel Watch 2.

The company did recently detail Fitbit Labs, but the service doesn't have a release date yet.

In recent months, Fitbit devices have suffered from issues like service outages, discontinued features, and lack of support.

Google acquired Fitbit slightly more than three years ago at this point. Since then, we've seen plenty of Fitbit features trickle their way to Google's products. The Google Pixel Watch 2 is ripe with Fitbit features, so much so that Cam Bunton, who reviewed the Pixel Watch 2 for Pocket-lint, dubbed it a "Fitbit in disguise."

When Google picked up Fitbit, some surmised that it did so, in part, to fast-track its health-tracking features and benefit from Fitbit's healthcare ties. At the time, the search giant wasn't directly competing with Apple and Samsung in that arena, so acquiring a company that had been doing well in the space for decades made sense. But where does that leave Fitbit now?

What is going on with Fitbit?

While Google's touches are showing up on Fitbit devices, it almost feels like an afterthought. AI is the primary Google tech that has trickled into Fitbit, which isn't surprising. Announced in October 2023, Fitbit Labs (which will only be available to Premium subscribers) will use AI to help you understand the data it gathers, giving more in-depth health insights and coaching tailored to your specific needs. Google initially said this would launch in early 2024, but as of yet, there's been no word on when exactly it will be available for users.

Beyond Fitbit Labs, the focus seems to be on Google's wearables and less so on Fitbit's. There haven't been many releases from the Fitbit name, with the Fitbit Charge 6 release in September 2023 being the most recent. While the Charge 6 certainly has a lot of wins, it is a pricey option for a fitness tracker and lags behind other options, in part because of the reliance on subscriptions.

Fitbit has also been riddled with problems over the past few years. There have been several major service outages in the last year, it sunset the highly popular community features and Challenges, and it quietly stopped selling devices in over a dozen countries. Some users also mentioned that a firmware update killed their fitness tracker's battery life. Most recently, Google got rid of all third-party apps and clock faces in Europe due to regulatory issues. In talking to friends with Fitbits, they've mentioned how many issues they've had the past few years and how there is limited support for their products as well.

All of those issues are certainly concerning and make us question what is happening with the company. It feels like Google is trying to push customers to Google wearables while borrowing the health tech that made Fitbit so great for so long.

Is Fitbit worth buying in 2024?

Knowing all the issues plaguing the brand, it begs the question of whether Fitbits are worth buying at this point. While most companies are more focused on higher-end smartwatches, which was not Fitbit’s forte, there are still lots of great fitness tracker options.

Amazfit is a great budget brand for fitness trackers (and more advanced smartwatches), and both Polar and Garmin make a handful of fitness trackers as well. Plus, Apple and Samsung, while more smartwatch-focused, offer many of the same features as Fitbit.

With so many other options on the market that are actively receiving support and new features and not experiencing major outages, it's hard to suggest a Fitbit. Plus, I've never been a fan of the subscription model of Fitbit. The options above give you robust access to health and fitness tracking and guidance without paying for a subscription on top of the fee to purchase the wearable to begin with. While there are certainly worthy Fitbits still on the market, we'd suggest spending your money on a device that is more likely to get long-term support and allows you to use it without any additional fees.