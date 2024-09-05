Key Takeaways Season 1 recap: Arcane follows twin sisters amidst a city's discord over magic tech and conviction.

Explosive events: Vi and Powder cause havoc in the first season, leading to conflicts and betrayals.

Clashing sides: The final season picks up with a missile launched at the Council, setting up larger conflicts.

It’s been nearly three years since Arcane released on Netflix , and now that the second and final season is finally set to come out, you might find yourself a little lost on what happened during the show’s first outing. So before the show’s final season releases on Netflix in November, sit back and re-familiarize yourself with the explosive events of the show’s first season.

Spoilers! If you haven't watched season one of Arcane and want to watch it for yourself, this is your chance to turn away.

Arcane Amid the stark discord of twin cities Piltover and Zaun, two sisters fight on rival sides of a war between magic technologies and clashing convictions. Genre Action, Adventure Debut Date November 6, 2021 Studio Fortiche Creator Christian Linke, Alex Yee Starring Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, Kevin Alejanrdo, Katie Leun, Jason Spisak Number of episodes 9 Network Netflix Expand See at Netflix

Vi, Powder, and birth of Hextech

Introduction to the show’s cast, and the story’s inciting incident

Riot Games

Arcane opens with two of our lead characters, Vi and Powder, in a war zone within Zaun. Their parents have been killed, and they are taken in by Vander, a revolutionary leader. Cutting forward several years, Vi and Powder are on a heist with Claggor and Mylo, their adoptive brothers. They break into an apartment, which we later learn belongs to Jayce, and steal some equipment. While pilfering through the apartment, Powder finds some mysterious crystals. When Jayce begins to unlock the door, the thieves scramble. In the confusion, Powder drops a crystal, which blows up a large chunk of the building.

Vi, Powder, Claggor, and Mylo are hassled during their escape by a gang. After making it home to the Last Drop, a bar owned by Vander, they are admonished by Vander for the explosion they caused. But, he is calmed down when Vi informs him that they came away empty-handed. Powder later reveals to Vi that she still has something from the failed heist, the crystals. Neither of them are aware that they caused the explosion.

Vander is later approached by Enforcers from the upper city, Piltover, who are seeking the culprits behind the explosion. Vander refuses to give over any information, but Piltover’s Sheriff, Grayson, emphasizes that she and her Enforcer Marcus will have to keep coming back. Grayson leaves Vander with a means of contact in case he changes his mind, and the whole conversation is overheard by a child named Ekko.

Meanwhile, the leader of the gang that hassled Vi and company is interrogated by a man with a scarred face, Silco. The gang leader reveals to Silco that Vi and Powder caused the explosion. After letting the gang leader go, Silco experiments with a substance called shimmer, which he uses to make a rat grow powerful enough to kill a cat.

Related How to cancel Amazon Prime Video channel and app subscriptions to cut your costs It's easy to sign up for channels on Prime Video but the subscriptions can soon mount up.

The following episode opens with the failed heist, but from Jayce’s perspective. He’s arriving back to his apartment with his girlfriend, Caitlyn. After the explosion occurs, he has a dream of a time him and his mother were rescued by a mage when he was young. This event sparked Jayce to have a lifelong interest in magic, which is exactly what the crystals are. Enforcers investigate the scene and arrest Jayce at the behest of Viktor.

While detained, Jayce is visited by Piltover Councilor Heimerdinger. Jayce describes his attempts to harness magic to Heimerdinger, who tells Jayce that he shouldn’t mention this during his trial. During his trial, Jayce does confess to trying to harness magic, but is spared from exile due to his mother’s testimony.

Back in the Undercity, Via and company are attacked by Enforcers, but are helped by Ekko. Back at the Last Drop, several citizens of Zaun are upset about recent attacks by Enforcers. Vander, having previously been at the forefront of this kind of aggression, tries to cool things down. When questioned about his tempered attitude, Ekko reveals that Vander is in talks with the Enforcers. Meanwhile, Marcus meets with Silco, who tells Marcus that the explosion was caused by four children. He offers to make Marcus a deal.

Jayce is distraught at his dream being seemingly dead, and attempts to visit Caitlyn. Her family, who are also Councilors, do not want her associated with Jayce. Further downtrodden, Jayce returns to his ruined apartment, where he is met by Viktor. Having taken an interest in his work, Viktor wants to help Jayce stabilize his crystals.

Marcus and a group of enforcers searches the Last Drop and find nothing. Vi, getting tired of the escalating hostility from Piltover, wishes to take action. Vander responds by telling her about his past fighting against the Enforcers. He tells Vi that his actions in trying to lead an uprising caused the death of her and Powder’s parents.

Knowing things will only get worse with the enforcers, Vi contacts Grayson as to turn herself in. Vander realizes what Vi has done, and moves to intercept her before the Enforcers can get to her.

Related These 10 Batman episodes show why the 90s were Gotham's golden era Batman: The Animated Series was truly ahead of its time, and to see why, just check out these 10 iconic episodes

The third episode begins with a flashback to how Silco got his scars, nearly drowning in the heavily polluted river in Zaun. He recalls the raw instinct that took over and saved him from drowning.

Back in the present, Vi waits for the Enforcers to come capture her. Instead, she is met by Vander. He locks her in a basement, and takes her place in turning himself in. Grayson is hesitant to arrest Vander, but relents. However, upon trying to take Grayson away, the Enforcers are ambushed by Silco and the gang leader, who has now been empowered by Shimmer. Grayson and several others are killed in the attack, and Marcus says this wasn’t part of his deal with Silco. Marcus is bribed for his cooperation, and Vander is knocked out and taken away while Vi watches through a window.

Back in Piltover, Jayce and Viktor have learned how to stabilize the crystals. In order to stop Jayce’s previous research from being destroyed, they must present this discovery to the Council. To do so, they break into Heimerdinger’s lab to stabilize one of the crystals. However, they are caught by Councilor Mel Medarda. Mel gives them a change to finish their experiment. Their experiment is successful, and Jayce names his discovery Hextech.

Ekko arrives to rescue Vi from the basement, and he reveals he has also seen what happened with Vander and Silco. Vi returns to the Last Drop to rouse Mylo and Claggor to help her rescue Vander. She tells Powder to stay put, and givers her a flare that she promises she will always respond to. After Vi leaves with Mylo and Claggor, Powder discovers the crystals were the cause of the explosions and sets off to help Vi rescue Vander.

Silco has taken Vander to a Shimmer factory, and the two argue over Zaun becoming independent from Piltover. During this argument, it is revealed that Vander was the one who tried to drown Silco in the river. Vi and company show up to rescue Vander, but Powder unleashes the crystals in the midst of the battle. The explosion kills Mylo and Claggor, and injures almost everyone else. Vander attempts to help Vi escape, but is killed in battle. After getting out, Vi reunites with Powder, who happily reveals that she caused the explosion. Vi hits Powder, and says that she is a jinx, before leaving her behind.

Scared and alone, Powder is discovered by Silco. After hearing how she was betrayed, Silco comforts her and promises that they will “show them all.”

Related Squid Game season 1 recap: What you need to know before season 2 The show that took your childhood games and turned them into trauma is back in December. Since it's been a while, here's a refresh on season one.

Time skip, Jinx, and the future of Piltover and Zaun

Beginnings of a larger rift, and major events leading in to season 2

Riot Games

The following six episodes of the show all take place after a time skip of several years. During this time, Jayce is a celebrated citizen of Piltover due to his scientific discoveries. He is set to give a speech for Piltover’s Progress Day, but during the speech a grown-up Powder, now called Jinx, attacks Jayce’s lab and steals his latest invention, the Hextech Gem.

Back in Zaun, the Last Drop is now run by Silco. He is going to scold Jinx for her high profile attack in Piltover, but is quickly won over when Jinx shows him the Hextech Gem she has stolen.

Jayce is elevated to the level of a Councilor so that he might have the authority to better protect his inventions. He returns home to Caitlyn, who is now an enforcer. She is determined to get to the bottom of the theft. She traces that the theft of the Hextech Gem is connected to many under crimes taking place in Zaun. Jayce reveals to Caitlyn that her parents had her relieved of her duties, as they believe it to be too dangerous.

Caitlyn sets off to interrogate a prisoner that was witness to one of Jinx’s previous crimes, but is informed by the prison warden that he was hospitalized after being attacked by another inmate. Caitlyn decides to talk to his attacked, who turns out to be Vi. After some talk, Vi reluctantly agrees to help Caitlyn, and she informs the Enforcer that she is looking for Silco. Vi also recognizes the markings from the crime scene as Powder’s work.

Jayce struggles with his duties as a Councilor, and with aiding in Marcus’ “investigation” into who stole the Hextech Gem. While Marcus and Jayce talk, Viktor has a vision and sets off to work on a new project. Jayce is aided by Mel to gain some foothold as a Councilor. This results in the two spending the night together. That same night, Viktor works on his new invention, the Hexcore. After a lack of success, he has a coughing fit and passes out. Some of the blood he coughed up interacts with the Hexcore.

Vi and Caitlyn head into Zaun to begin investigating. Following a lead, the pair head to a brothel, where Vi learns from the brothel’s owner what has happened since she was arrested. Vi asks about Powder, but the brothel owner says she has nod idea where she is. She does, however, tell Vi where to find Silco’s right hand, Sevika. In a fight with Sevika, Vi learns that Powder is still alive and now works Silco as Jinx.

Related What I didn’t expect when I compared Tubi against Pluto TV I tested both Pluto TV and Tubi to find the better free streaming service, and what I found might make you rethink choosing just one.

Silco, seeking progress with the Hextech Gem, presses Jinx to keep working. Jinx, riddled with flashbacks and guilt from what happened with Vander, suggests turning over the work to Singed. Silco takes Jinx out to the river, where Vander tried to drown him, and tells her how he was reborn in this sport. He tells Jinx that she needs to let go of Powder, and that no one else is going to betray her again. After telling Jinx she is perfect how she is, he pushes her into the river. Afterward, Jinx returns to work on the Hextech Gem, now fully confident to do so. Meanwhile, Sevika tells Silco that Vi is back in town.

In the past, Viktor is shown as a young boy. He is playing with a boat that he puts in the river while other kids swim. His boat floats into a cave, where he pursues it to find Singed and a mutated lizard. Singed explains that the lizard is ill, and Viktor offers to help save it. In the present, Viktor’s prognosis is terminal, as he seeks to heal himself using the Hexcore.

Jinx comes to the Last Drop to find everyone is gone. The bartender tells her everyone has left to capture two girls, but doesn’t tell her that one of them is Vi. Jinx hides in Silco’s office, where she ambushes Sevika and pries from her that Vi is back and working with an Enforcer. She leaves Sevika tied up in Silco’s office to be found later. In Piltover, Silco threatens Marcus’ family as incentive to keep Vi and Caitlyn out of the city.

Viktor continues work on the Hexcore. After failing to transmutate a plant, he sets off to find additional help from Singed. In another flashback, it’s shown that Viktor returned to Singed and found him experimenting on the lizard. Young Viktor is shocked, and Singed tells him that the mutation must survive. In the present, Viktor tells Singed that he understands what he meant.

Jayce is given false evidence from Marcus that an alternate faction in Zaun, the Firelights, are to blame for the theft. Because of this, Jayce orders a lockdown between Piltover and Zaun. Heimerdinger speaks out against such measures, but Jayce calls for him to be removed from the council, and he is voted out.

Vi and Caitlyn are found by Silco, but they narrowly manage to escape after knocking down a water tower. During their escape, Vi sees the flare she gave Powder, and heads for the signal. Vi reunites with Jinx, and the two embrace. But, Caitlyn shows up shortly after, and Jinx is enraged to find that Vi really is working with an Enforcer. Before Vi can talk Caitlyn or Jinx down, they are attacked by Firelights. Caitlyn and Vi are knocked out and taken by the Firelight attackers, along with the Hextech Gem.

After waking up, Vi is interrogated by the leader of the Firelights, who reveals himself to be Ekko. He explains that they thought Vi was dead, and questions if she can be trusted. Vi wins his trust and uncuffs herself, and the two embrace. Ekko shows Vi the Firelights’ home, which is a village centered around a lavish tree. The village has a memorial to Vi, Powder, Mylo, Claggor, and Vander. Ekko tries to tell Vi that Jinx can’t be saved, but Vi stays adamant that Powder is still in there. Ekko and Vi return to Caitlyn, and after some disagreement, it’s decided that the three will take the Hextech Gem to the Piltover council and tell them all they know about Silco’s plans.

Viktor, now armed with knowledge from Singed, attempts to return to Piltover but finds the way blockaded. He is distraught to find that Jayce is behind the blockade. Viktor lies to Jayce that he wasn’t able to get any help with his research. Viktor examines the evidence Jayce was given by Marcus, and they theorize with Mel that factions in Zaun are weaponizing Hextech. Jayce and Mel want to build Hextech weapons of their own, but Viktor disagrees. After some arguing, Viktor injects himself with Shimmer, as was advised by Singed. He cries out in pain as the Shimmer and Hexcore infuse his blood.

Jinx confronts Silco for having lied to her about Vi being dead, and eventually leaves after Silco says it was for her own good. Meanwhile, at the bridge back to Piltover, Ekko and Caitlyn are stopped by Marcus. Caitlyn tells Marcus she has evidence that Silco is behind the theft, and they show Marcus the recovered Hextech Gem. Fearing himself being outed, Marcus shoots Ekko and aims to shoot Caitlyn. Before anything else can happen, a swarm of Firelights appears and attack the blockade.

However, the Firelights are actually mechs built by Jinx. Following closely behind her Firelight Mechs, Jinx arrives and kills an Enforcer. Marcus is killed in the skirmish, and Jinx recovers the Hextech Gem. Before leaving, she sees Vi fleeing with Caitlyn, and believes that Vi is turning against her. Before Jinx can attack the pair, Ekko reappears and recovers the container holding the Hextech Gem from Jinx. Ekko gives the container to Vi and Caitlyn and stays behind to fight Jinx. In their fight, Jinx detonates a grenade and both of them are within the explosion.

Vi and Caitlyn make their way to Caitlyn’s parent’s house. They find that the gem is not in the container, and share what they know with Caitlyn’s parents. They agree to give Vi and Caitlyn an audience before the council.

Silco finds Jinx’s body at the bridge, and takes her to Singed and pleads with him to save her. Singed injects Jinx with Shimmer, which causes her to have hallucinations of her sister. Some time later, Jinx is gone and Singed tells Silco that he saved her life.

The Piltover Council convenes, and hears Vi and Caitlyn’s case against Silco. While they believe them and want to resolve the issue, the council wants to resolve the whole thing peacefully. Vi and Jayce are both of the opinion that peace isn’t an option. The Council removes Vi from the meeting, and she tells Caitlyn not to follow her.

Viktor, after his experiment with Shimmer and the Hexcore, now has a metallic leg in place of his bad leg. He returns to his lab to continue experimenting, but accidentally kills his lab assistant in the process.

Related What's new on Disney+ and Hulu in September? A new month brings with it more Star Wars and Marvel content, but ones that look to be a lot more fun and easily digestible than recent stories.

Vi catches up with Jayce later, and convinces him to help her take the fight to Silco. Jayce forges a Hextech weapon, and the pair depart to attack a Shimmer factory. Vi and Jayce make quick work of the Shimmer-enhanced guards, but accidentally shoot a child in the confusion of the battle.

At home, Caitlyn showers and can’t get Vi out of her head. After stepping out of the shower, she finds the fog on her mirror has been drawn on. Jinx is standing just behind her.

Jayce refuses to help Vi any further after the death of the child, and the two part ways. Vi leaves to fight Silco on her own terms, and Jayce meets with Silco to discuss a peace offer. In exchange for peace and independent Zaun, Jayce asks that Silco turn over Jinx. Vi returns to the Last Drop, and takes on Sevika using Hextech weapons. After a drawn out encounter, Vi finds the strength to take down Sevika. After the fight, Jinx appears behind Vi and knocks her out.

Jayce takes Silco’s terms to a Council meeting, and there is a lot of debate over the issue of Zaun’s independence. Jayce pleads the case for the peace measure alongside victor, and only receives support from Mel.

Vi wakes up in the old Shimmer factory where Vander died. She is at a dinner table, and Jinx lights some candles to reveal dolls for Mylo and Claggor. At the other end of the table, Jinx reveals a tied-up Silco. Finally, she brings in Caitlyn. Jinx tells Vi that she will decide where she sits, and gestures to two chairs: one labeled Powder and the other labeled Jinx. She informs Vi that if she kills Caitlyn, then she will have Powder back. Vi refuses, and says they can just leave all of it behind together. Silco says Vi is lying, and that he is the only one with Jinx’s best interest at heart.

In the midst of the commotion, Caitlyn breaks free and aims a gun at Jinx, who pretends to surrender. But, using the speed granted to her by Shimmer, she disarms Caitlyn. Vi begs Jinx to remember who she is, and talks about their dead family members. This sends Jinx into a spiral. During this time, Silco breaks free and aims his pistol at Vi, but Jinx shoots him before he can shoot Vi.

Jinx is immediately remorseful for killing Silco, who tells her that she’s perfect as his final words. Vi tells Jinx that everything will be okay, but Jinx moves over to sit down in the chair labeled Jinx. She says that her and Vi are too different to ever love each other again, and departs the table with the Hextech Gem in hand.

While the Council begins to vote in favor of Jayce’s peace agreement with Silco, Jinx loads the Hextech Gem into a missile launcher. Jinx fires the launcher towards Piltover. Vi and Caitlyn watch as the missile flies towards Piltover. As the final yes votes role in for Jayce’s peace agreement, the missile crashes through the window at the Council meeting.

Related These new YouTube TV features make it a must-have for football fans this fall Youtube TV was already the best place to watch football, but it's getting even better thanks to two new features.

What to expect in Season 2?

Further rifts, and larger conflict.

Riot Games

The ending to Arcane’s first season is set up picture perfect for a second season. The cliffhanger with Jinx firing a missile at the Council is riveting, and obviously the biggest plot point that the second season will be due to pick up on. But, there will be more for the show to do in its final season.

Perhaps the largest remaining thread is Viktor and Jayce, who are still on good terms at the end of Arcane’s first season. Meanwhile, in League of Legends , the two are bitter rivals. There are a few more pieces of continuity between Arcane and League of Legends that will have to be stitched together in the show’s final season, and there’s no doubt that this can all be accomplished within the wider Piltover and Zaun conflict.