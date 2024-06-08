For many people, Google Chrome is the standard when it comes to a web browser. If you're someone that utilizes Google Workspace, Gmail, and other Google-based apps, it makes the most sense to integrate with a Google web browser. But if you aren't particularly enamored with Google or you don't have a Gmail account, you're likely open to trying different browsers. Maybe Safari or Firefox are options you've enjoyed in the past.

But what about Arc? Arc has been around since 2022 and has become a very popular search engine on iPhones and iPads because of some interesting features. But is the overall package better than Google Chrome?

I tested out both Google Chrome and Arc to see which one might be right for you. Here's what I found.

Basics

One works more widely than the other

As I'm typing this, I'm using Google Chrome on a laptop. That isn't possible for Arc Search yet. Arc Search is only available on an iPhone or an iPad. Arc itself as a browser is available on a desktop, but it doesn't have the impressive Arc Search feature that is included on iPhone.

Arc Search has a Browse for Me feature that will scan the internet, read the responses to your searches, and summarize them for you. You can also condense an article and have it summarize it to research that way, too. It isn't known when Arc Search will be made available for desktops yet, so if you're keen on that feature, you had better have something that's running iOS.

Arc does require you to log in when you're using the browser, but Arc Search doesn't.

You don't have to log in to Google Chrome in order to use it. You can simply open up the browser and start surfing. You'll get more out of Google Chrome if you do log in, but it's not necessary in order to use the search engine. Arc does require you to log in when you're using the browser, but Arc Search doesn't. Arc desktop allows you to pin sites, open and group tabs, and search the Internet without much issue at all.

Setting it up

Both are customizable

When you download the Arc browser, it will set you up with steps after you've created an account. These steps walk you through all that the browser can do for you.

Using Arc Max will store and share your data.

You can import settings from a different browser, like Chrome, if you are switching from one browser to another, or even change the color landscape -- I opted for a bluish green as it was easy on the eye. It asks you multiple times if you want to set it as your default browser and asks if you're okay with using Arc Max, which utilizes AI to search more efficiently. It does warn you that using Arc Max will store and share your data, though.

For Google Chrome, you can download it, and it will also walk you through step-by-step guides for how to use it. It explains integrating your Google account into the browser as well as mentions Google Drive and Google Workspace. It also says you can integrate bookmarks and passwords. Because it is Google, the search bar is automatically a Google search bar. For Arc, you'll need to type in Google or another search engine to search the Internet.

On the iPhone, using Arc Search allows you to immediately search as it is a browser and an AI-based search engine.

Features

Make the Internet look how you want

Boost is arguably one of the best features of Arc. It allows you to set the color scheme for any website and make the Internet look exactly how you want it. You can change font, style, color, and even more customizations. When you're typing in a URL in the bar at the top of Arc, you can click the Site Control Central and click New Boost, which allows you to change how the site looks by way of a color wheel popping up.

If you click Zap and then an image or a paragraph that you don't want to look at, it's gone.

You can also Zap away any unwanted things about a website. If you click Zap and then an image or a paragraph that you don't want to look at, it's gone.

You don't have to save a Boost, as it automatically saves for you. But if you want to go back to the way the site was originally, you'll have to delete the Boost or turn it off in the Boost settings. Google Chrome does not have a setting like this.

Google Chrome does let you change the theme of your browser, but it will just be any time you open a new tab or around the borders. Near the border on Chrome is the Bookmark bar where your bookmarks are saved. They run horizontally and each have a small icon and description. Arc stores its bookmarks vertically on the left side of the browser. They can be organized using Spaces, a feature that is less cluttered than a folder of bookmarks on Chrome.

There is a lot more customization in Spaces, as you can move bookmarked sites from Space to Space, and it won't delete them from the original. There's no limit to the amount of bookmarks in a Space, either, and they are easily accessible on the left side, even when you're just browsing.

Screen setup

Split view is a game changer

Rather than opening up two windows side by side and shrinking them so they both fit on your screen like you have to if you want to see two views on Google Chrome, Arc offers Split View. Split View splits your browser in half. But not only does it split it in half, it doesn't compress and hide any of the text. The text automatically adjusts so you can see both clearly.

As a writer, this is incredibly helpful, as you can keep your content management system open and have the research up right next to you. Having to resize windows is a pain that no longer needs to be dealt with. You just have to click the View menu and click Add Split View. You can also close it by clicking Close the Split Pane.

You can set up Arc to scrub away any ads on a website so you don't have to look at them, too. If ads are slowing up your page or distracting you, Arc will remove them, giving you only the text that you want to see. Of course, you can also Boost the site to make it look exactly how you want as well.

Verdict: Which browser is better?

It's a question of features

If you've used Google Chrome for a long time, it may be hard to want to switch. But there are definite advantages to Arc, as it offers some incredibly unique features. Boost and Split View make the concept of a browser completely different and allow for the true customization of the Internet.

While Arc Search isn't yet available on desktop -- or on Windows for that matter -- Arc the browser will only get better when it does. Google Chrome is safe and offers a lot of basics that any user will appreciate, especially if they have a Google account and want to utilize the search bar for the search engine frequently. Plus, Google Chrome can store so much information while focusing on your privacy. But the possibilities of Arc are intriguing, and it is the better pick right now with the potential to get even better.