PS VR Aim Controller preview: Playing Farpoint with Sony's new gun-shaped controller

At the start of the E3 gaming expo 2016, Sony announced a first-person shooter called Farpoint, compatible with PlayStation VR and a new controller called PS VR Aim. This is no SNES Super Scope, though, as we found when playing the game ahead of launch.

The PS VR Aim is shaped so you can hold it like a rifle pulled into the shoulder or fire from the hip. The controller uses a similar system to the Move controllers for PS VR - hence the big pink orb on the front - meaning it will mirror your movements in the real world. So, if you point the gun to the side, it'll move that way independently of your head movements. Pulling off badass shots without even looking should now be a gaming possibility - and in Farpoint you can literally look down the barrel should you want too, rather than just firing off the hip.

Farpoint is described by its developer, Impulse Gear, as an "unnerving space adventure set on a hostile alien world". Having daubed ourselves in that world we'd agree: giant spiders jump at your face, others spit acid from their pouches.

But Farpoint isn't all about shooting. After a crash landing, you have to fight to survive and explore the planet's secrets - a section of the game that wasn't especially prevalent at the E3 2016 demo.

The VR Aim might not look like it, but it has all the same controls as found on the standard DualShock 4 controller, including two analogue sticks, four face buttons, two bumpers, two triggers, a directional pad, Share and Options buttons, and another button mapped to the DualShock's touchpad button (but there's no touchpad on top). In Farpoint the second analogue stick, positioned to the rear, was deactivated - probably because countering head movements with extra movement input would induce nausea.

The two triggers are in different positions, naturally, allowing the controller to be handled like a gun. VR Aim is also ambidextrous, as its R1 button for re-loading is mounted on either side of the trigger and beneath your index finger. Keep in mind Sony's PlayStation VR headset works with the controller to bring your wrists and arms into VR, adding that extra layer of precision to the experience.

Also, this is not Sony's first gun controller. It developed the Sharpshooter back in 2010. They look similar, but Sony said its VR Aim is more accurate and has less delay. You also won't mistake it for an actual gun, given the white plastic finish and orb to the front.

Impulse Gear said it developed Farpoint to work specifically with VR Aim controller, too. The button arrangements work well, while to change weapon a quick over-the-shoulder upright position will toggle between guns. We were using a rifle, which can overheat if overused, alongside a shotgun. Both weapons auto-reload, but you'll need to pause between shots to get a full rack of shells available.

Farpoint is an amazing VR experience, in part because the VR Aim makes the whole experience that much more immersive. So we know it's fun, but that's about all we know right now, as there's no pre-order or price information at this moment in time.