Rick and Morty Virtual Rick-ality review: It's time to get schwifty

Wub-a-lub-a-dub-dub! From the creators of Job Simulator comes Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality. If you're fans of the series like we are, then you can imagine the sort of shenanigans Rick and Morty in VR presents. And we're happy to report the hilarity comes thick and fast.

Virtual Rick-ality is compatible with both the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift headsets, so if you're a fan of the show and happen to have one of these VR headsets then there's no reason not to pick up your portal gun and get stuck in. Which is exactly what we did.

It's worth noting before we dive into the review that Rick and Morty in VR requires room-scale space, so you need to make sure you have plenty of room to move about. Failing to account for this soon found us hitting our controllers against walls (when throwing things) or finding in-game objects were out of reach when we were trying to interact with them.

Anyway, for the most part the game is set in Rick's garage. Which in itself sounds pretty dull, except of course that you get to play with all the gadgets and experiments Rick has scattered around in there.

Although you're often confined to what seems like a relatively small space, the design of the game means it's not as restrictive as you might think. The garage is quite large and setup with a device to allow you to "beam" from one corner to another so you can make your way around without bumping into real-world walls.

There's also a portal gun, so when you do find yourself in other locales - like another planet, a satellite and the home bathroom - carrying out tasks for Rick, there's additional fun to be had.

If you get stuck, you can also use a Meeseeks box to throw out little helpers in various directions to allow you to grab, move or reach objects that would otherwise be out of reach. For those uninitiated: Meeseeks are little blue alien helpers, but of course.

Entering the VR Rick and Morty Universe, you discover yourself reincarnated as a "Morty Clone" - a bodiless floating head and hands whose sole purpose is to do Rick's bidding. It turns out Rick's tasks include everything from ordering spare parts from the internet to entertaining an alien, and pretty much everything and anything in-between.

The purpose of the game is very simple: complete various tasks set by Rick to achieve your "ultimate purpose". By just following the main story you'll probably be able to complete the game in less than two hours.

As there's plenty to interact with in the Rick and Morty Universe, however, that time can easily be extended. We found that hunting down easter eggs, trying to complete achievements and messing around with various gadgets meant we racked up over five hours of play time and still hadn't completed everything.

One of our favourite playthings was Rick's Combinator - a gadget that combines two objects together to create a new one. Sometimes this is necessary for continuing the storyline, but it's also amusing to mess about by combining images to see what comes out the other side. Whether that's creating giant beer bottles or random objects to keep the monster in the basement happy.

Dig about in the Rick and Morty virtual world and you'll also discover a variety of other characters and elements from the show.

There's also the ability to play mini-games - a virtual game within a virtual game, yikes! - in the form of Troy VR. This is apparently a knock-off version of the VR life simulator Roy: A Life Well Lived that's seen in episode two of season two of the show. We've included it in our personal videograbs, above, taken while playing the game.

