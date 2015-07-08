Homido is a universal virtual reality headset for smartphones (hands-on)

There's a lot of talk about VR at the moment, from the cheapest of the cheap - Google Cardboard - to the premium experience like HTC Vive or Oculus Rift.

The Homido Virtual Reality Headset is a headset that's been cleverly designed to accept any smartphone you can fit into the front. It works on the same system as Google Cardboard, i.e., it has two lenses inside and you view the smartphone you slot into the front displaying content designed for VR.

The plastic construction means that this is a little more like Samsung's Gear VR that Google's cardboard solution. But, like the latter, it is universal, whereas Samsung's solution will only work with those phones that Samsung has deemed worthy.

We tried it out with the iPhone 6, which fits nicely in the front. We also tried it with the HTC One M9, just to prove to ourselves that it does what it says on the can - and it does.

There are two dials on the Homido VR headset that will change the distance from the smartphone display, as well as the distance between the lenses, to get yourself a better viewing experience.

The strap is comfortable, as is the foam surround, giving you a VR experience on the go. We tested it out with a quick rollercoaster ride demo, but this will work with any number of apps that have been designed for VR, such as Cardboard apps.

Homido has its own app, Homido Center, that acts as a starting point to guide you to content to help you on your VR way. But with Google making plenty of noise about where it wants to take Cardboard in the future, you can just hop on and enjoy the ride.

Ultimately, the Homido VR headset delivers a universal VR experience that's governed by whichever smartphone you put into the front of it.

The cynics will say that this is just Cardboard, but expensive. The fans will see this as a slightly more substantial VR solution worthy of the £60 asking price. Currently, we're siding with the latter.