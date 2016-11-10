YouTube VR app for Daydream now available, makes viewing VR videos easier

YouTube has release a Daydream-only application for those with Google VR headsets to access virtual reality videos more simply.

YouTube VR has been designed from the ground up and only works with the Daydream View headset and a compatible phone - so far, that's just the Pixel handsets from Google itself.

VR videos are shown on a virtual movie screen from within the app, using a new theatre mode, and incorporates voice search. Users can also sign into their YouTube accounts to store and access playlists.

The app can also be controlled using the Daydream View remote.

Several content providers have partnered with the video streaming service, including the Natural History Museum, StyleHaul, Curiscope and Tastemade. They have each made VR content that is available immediately.

"We’re committed to giving creators the space and resources they need to learn about, experiment with, and create virtual reality video," said YouTube in an official blog post.

"In fact, we’ve already started working with some awesome creators, recording artists, and partners who are producing VR videos across a wide variety of genres and interest areas on YouTube."

You can download the app through the Daydream VR hub if you have the relevant phone and headset.