Watch the Mexico City Formula E race right here, and the last race in VR

Season two of the all-electric Formula E is almost at the halfway stage and if you can't get near a TV to watch the action live on ITV 4 this coming weekend, you can watch the Mexico City race here or on YouTube instead.

The Formula E race will be screened live from 2pm on Saturday 12 March in the video stream below.

Free practice session one begins at 2.15pm, the second free practice session at 4.30pm, qualifying at 6pm and the race itself will start at 10pm. Fans can stream every session live for the first time online.

What's more, the Formula E broadcast team recorded some point-of-view 360-degree footage at the previous race in Buenos Aires, which is now available to view through a VR headset, such as Google Cardboard or Samsung Gear VR. It's presented on YouTube and below.

Even if you don't have a VR headset, you can still watch it on a computer, using the mouse or a finger to scroll around, or a mobile device, which you can tilt to change the viewpoint.

The highlights package includes 360-degree footage of the DS Virgin garage as Sam Bird won the race.

Formula E continues to innovate in motorsport, using technology, online and social networks to enhance the experience. It's all something that Formula One could have its eye on for future ideas too.