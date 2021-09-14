Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. AR & VR
  3. AR & VR news
  4. Xiaomi AR & VR news

Xiaomi takes on Facebook, Ray-Ban and Snap with its own Smart Glasses

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Xiaomi Xiaomi takes on Facebook, Ray-Ban and Snap with its own Smart Glasses
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Hot on the heels of Facebook and Ray-Ban, Xiaomi has announced its own pair of smart glasses.

Called, cunningly, Xiaomi Smart Glasses, they are similar to the Facebook x Ray-Ban models and Snap Specatacles in that they contain a camera in the frame (one in this case). However, they also sport a heads-up display in one of the lenses to offer a Google Glass-style augmented reality experience.

The pair use MicroLED optical wavelength technology to enable a user to see messages and notifications, make calls, navigate the streets, capture photos and even translate text in real-time.

A self-illuminating MicroLED chip housed in the frame creates a display that's roughliy the same size as a "a grain of rice". Each pixel generated is just 4μm in size. The image is then projected using wavelength technology to the eye via the right-hand lens on the glasses.

Apart from style, the Xiaomi Smart Glasses differ from former AR spectacles in that everything is on board - you do not need to connect them to a smartphone for functionality. They run on an independent operating system, contain a quad-core ARM processor, and utilise their own "communication modules" for data and voice connectivity. And this is all in a pair of glasses that only weigh 51g.

The only things that Xiaomi is yet to share is pricing or availability. They seem to be conceptual for now. We'll update when plans are extended beyond that.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 14 September 2021.
Recommended for you
Xiaomi takes on Facebook, Ray-Ban and Snap with its own Smart Glasses
Xiaomi takes on Facebook, Ray-Ban and Snap with its own Smart Glasses By Rik Henderson ·
Best VR headsets 2021: Top picks from HTC Vive, Oculus, PlayStation and more
Best VR headsets 2021: Top picks from HTC Vive, Oculus, PlayStation and more By Chris Hall ·
Facebook x Ray-Ban AR glasses leak with pictures galore
Facebook x Ray-Ban AR glasses leak with pictures galore By Rik Henderson ·