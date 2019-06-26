Chinese firm Vivo seems to be confident that consumer augmented reality will take off for real this time, mainly thanks to 5G.

It has debuted its first headset, Vivo AR Glass, which will utilise the high-speed data connection of the company's 5G smartphone to offer different experiences overlayed onto the real world.

The headset features a dual-screen display, rather than the single option on Google's mostly failed Google Glass project, and 6DoF (six degrees of freedom) to map the wearer's position in the virtual world.

It has been designed for use with a range of applications, including mobile office, AR games, 3D high-definition video, plus facial and object identification.

Applications will generally use the smartphone for control, including as a keyboard for mobile office utilities or as the main console for gaming.

There is no pricing information as yet, nor is there an actual release date. However, it is expected to launch around the same time as the Vivo NEX 5G smartphone, slated for later this year.

The announcement was made during MWC19 Shanghai - the Far Eastern version of Mobile World Congress that occurs in Barcelona each February/March.

We'll bring you more on the Vivo AR Glass when it gets closer to release.