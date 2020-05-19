Half-Life: Alyx now has lightsabers thanks to official mod support

Half-Life: Alyx is already fairly popular and now it could be even more entertaining thanks to the addition of official mod support.

If you don't know already, Half-Life: Alyx is the latest outing into the Half-Life universe and one that's exclusively VR (though there is a workaround to play it without a headset).

The game is already one of our favourite virtual reality games but now it's potentially even more interesting.

Valve has announced official support for modding tools for the game, meaning fans can add to the game and make it even more fun:

"You can create new levels, models, textures, and animations for Half-Life: Alyx, and using Steam Workshop you can browse and play everything the community has uploaded," the company said "Want to make your own VR physics sandbox or a giant Rube Goldberg machine? Design a new combat encounter featuring a dozen Combine soldiers at once? What about creating the world’s longest Multitool puzzle, or imagining a whole new district of City 17? Crack open the tools yourself and make it happen!"

One of the very first mods to be created has added lightsabers - a perfect way to make use of the game's Gravity Gloves and to slice off some headcrabs too.

Jedi Alyx - Lightsaber Training, as the mod is known, is an interesting initial modfication of the game. Unfortunately, it doesn't currently support the main campaign, but gives you an area of virtual space to play about with lightsabers in VR. If nothing else, this mod shows how fun it would be to throw and retrieve lightsabers with the Gravity Gloves and the potential hilarity that could be added into the game itself too.

We're hoping this is just a taste of things to come. There are bound to be some awesome mods in the near future that should breathe extra replayability into the game too.