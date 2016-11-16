Immerse yourself in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story with VR viewers

WOW! Stuff has unveiled two new VR viewers to coincide with the launch of the new Rogue One: A Star Wars Story film. The VR viewers are based on Google Cardboard but have been made to resemble an Imperial Death Trooper and K-2SO, characters from the movie.

The viewers are compatible with both Android and iPhone and there's a companion Star Wars app in both App Stores to download and load up immersive virtual reality content.

The viewers are also Works With Google Cardboard accredited, so will work with the Cardboard app too, for when you want a break from all things Star Wars. Because the viewers are WWGC accredited, there's a button on top of them that lets you interact with content you're viewing.

There's a QR code included to to calibrate the viewer with your phone to ensure you get the best possible virtual experience.

Both Rogue One VR viewers will be available from Tesco in mid-December for £15.99 each.

Disney did a similar promotion for Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens, by releasing viewers based on C-3PO, R2-D2, BB-8, Darth Vader and a Stormtrooper. Disney also released Jakku Spy, a VR experience accessible within the Star Wars app.