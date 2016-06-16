Stunning Magic Leap Star Wars team-up brings C3P0 and R2-D2 into augmented reality

Magic Leap might be one of the most exciting technologies in development right now when it comes to augmented reality - or any reality for that matter. While we've only been teased so far, the latest tidbit has pushed excitement levels even higher, thanks to Star Wars involvement.

A short video has been released showing the results of a team-up between augmented reality specialist Magic Leap and Lucasfilm's ILMxLab, the team behind Star Wars. It puts C3P0 and R2-D2 virtually in a real room, almost like they're really there.

xLab co-founder John Gaeta talking to Wired about Magic Leap said: "Even with the first few things they showed me, I experienced something I’d never in my life experienced: I was able to look at a computer-generated construct, focus along the length of it at any point, and it would abide by my natural eye focus."

Magic Leap is still under wraps but the company has revealed it uses special lenses which direct light right into the eye to trick the brain. The results, as shown in the video below, are objects fitting in with real world constructs as if they were really there. Check out the feature below to head more about Magic Leap.

So far Magic Leap has been shown as a cool alternative operating system view for computing or as a gaming device but an actual movie style adaptation hasn't been clear. What we're seeing here could be the start of a new medium of entertainment that may one day merge reality and the virtual world completely.

