Star Wars-themed VR experience for Google Cardboard is now out

You can now step inside the Star Wars Universe - not just watch it.

Well, sort of.

To get you pumped for the Episode VII: The Force Awakens, Disney is doing all sorts of promotions, including partnering with Google and Verizon on a Star Wars-themed virtual reality experience just for Google Cardboard. Cardboard gives you a rich virtual reality experience without a big price tag. It's basically a cardboard do-it-yourself kit that turns into a VR headset.

Your phone provides the headset with a display and power and content from app stores. Enter Jakku Spy. It's the new VR experience within the Star Wars app for iOS and Android. It's based on the latest installment of the movie series and puts you in the role of a Resistance secret agent on a desert environment known as Jakku. Here's how Disney explained it:

"A Jakku Spy experience goes something like this: Up in the distance is wreckage from a starship; turn around and there’s a speeder blazing past, engines roaring; turn back around and a certain soccer-ball-looking droid is quickly approaching, bleeping and blooping to get your attention. Jakku and Star Wars, visually and aurally, are all around you. It’s truly a completely new way of seeing."

Anyone with a Cardboard-certified viewer can download the Star Wars app and try Jakku Spy. And, to complement launch of the new experience, Verizon is offering a limited-edition, Star Wars-styled headset in its stores in the US.

You just need to be a subscriber to get one, and you'll have to act quick, because only 200,000 units are available.