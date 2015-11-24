Star Wars The Force Awakens VR experience coming to Google Cardboard in a galaxy not so far far away

As part of the promotional push for the new Star Wars film, Disney and Lucasfilm are creating a virtual reality experience that will be available for owners of a Google Cardboard headset.

The Star Wars: The Force Awakens experience will be part of the official iOS and Android applications and be fed in parts to users. It is described by Disney as "the first-of-its-kind serialised Google Cardboard virtual reality experience".

We're yet to find out exactly what the VR element will consist of. Hopefully it will take you through the sets and behind-the-scenes views of the filming of the new movie. Maybe even give you exclusive action.

The experience will launch on 2 December, according to Wareable. The site also states that it has been created by ILMxLAB for Google Cardboard specifically.

In the States, there will also be four exclusive VR viewers themed around Star Wars that will be available from Verizon.

There are plenty of compatible Google Cardboard viewers available in the UK too, from multiple manufacturers. They generally cost from £10 and up and work with iPhone as well as Android.

Plenty of other apps for both Android and iOS now support VR viewing too.