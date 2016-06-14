Sony PS VR Aim gun controller is here to make you feel like you’re carrying the real thing

Now that the Sony PlayStation VR virtual reality headset has a release date of 13 October and price of £350, it's time to start thinking about gaming with it. To make first person shooters really immersive a new controller called PS VR Aim has been announced.

The PS VR Aim is shaped so the user can hold it like a rifle pulled into the shoulder or fire from the hip. The controller uses a similar system to the Move controllers meaning it will respond to movement in the real world by moving the gun in the game. So if you point the gun to the side it'll move that way, independently of your head movements. So pulling off badass shots without even looking should now be a gaming possibility.

The Aim controller features a trigger for firing, stick and d-pad for movement and another front trigger.

Virtual reality game developer Impulse Gear has developed the first-person shooter, Farpoint, to work specifically with the Aim controller. The game is set on an alien world where your character has crash-landed and needs to keep moving and exploring to survive. Check out the trailer below to see more.

While the PS VR is available for pre-order now there is no sign of the VR Aim just yet. Presumably this will come in a bundle with the Farpoint game and, hopefully, be compatible with more games in the future.

