Sony PlayStation VR won't arrive in early 2016 but rather this autumn

The release of PlayStation VR has apparently been delayed until later this year.

This news doesn't come directly from Sony however. It comes from GameStop. Paul Raines, GameStop's CEO, told Fox Business while discussing the upcoming VR headset that the retailer "will launch the Sony product this fall". Sony originally said the PlayStation VR would land in retail stores early this year, but it looks like that loose timeline has been pushed back by months.



Sony renamed its system from Project Morpheus VR last autumn. Explaining the change, the company said PlayStation VR would be more familiar to PlayStation users. At the time, Sony also said it would continue to refine the hardware in the coming months, and that it was working with third-parties and in-house studios so there would be plenty of games come launch-time in 2016.

We don't know how much PlayStation VR will cost, but the Oculus Rift from Facebook-owned Oculus VR is priced at $599. We also don't know how much HTC's Vive headset will cost. That said, Raines said GameStop is in talks to sell both the Rift and Vive when they arrive this spring.

Here's the full quote:

"We are right now preparing for the launches of the major VR products. We're now in discussions with Oculus, with HTC Vive, and with Sony. The market size is really hard to measure right now. But there are a lot of different measurements. All of them start with a [billion]. In fact, I saw a Goldman Sachs report the other day that said the virtual reality segment will be worth about $80 billion by 2025. So, it's a big launch. We're getting ready for it; we will launch the Sony product this fall, and we are in discussions with the other two players."

Read Pocket-lint's preview of PlayStation VR preview from back in 2014, when we said it has huge potential for games designers and gamers. Sony basically plans to let console gamers immerse themselves even more into the worlds that they play in and explore.