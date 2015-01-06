Sony SmartEyeglass Attach! takes on Google Glass

Sony is to take on Google Glass with a new gadget it is calling SmartEyeglass Attach! - a single lens display module for attaching to regular glasses.

The wearable gadget announced by Sony at CES in Las Vegas comes with a software developer kit that will allow any developer to create dedicated software for the device, although at the moment Sony says it is still very much a prototype.

Looking similar to Google Glass in its approach, once attached users will be able to see a small "heads-up display" in front of them as long as they are looking in the right direction.

"With this module, Sony has achieved a compactness of size and a lightness of weight that make it possible to attach the module to a piece of eyewear," explains the company. "It accomplished this by equipping the device with a high-resolution colour OLED microdisplay, a micro-optical unit that brings out the full potential of the display's high image quality, and a miniaturised control board with arithmetic processing capabilities on par with smartphones that was made possible by high-density packaging technology."

The display unit weighs in at around 40g, comes with a 640 x 400 pixel resolution display, and will connect to a phone via Bluetooth.

Sony says it is aiming to start mass production of this display module within the coming year.

Judging by the demos and focus of the new device on the show floor, Sony sees the Attach! appealing to golf fans to tell them how far it is to a hole, and runners keen to get their stats on the move. Whether golfers and runners will be as keen to wear the device however is yet to be seen.