Sony Glass Single-Lens Display Module to appear at CES, watch out Google Glass

Sony has already shown us its version of Google Glass back in September at the IFA tradeshow. But it hasn't been taking it easy since, rather its completely redesigned the headset ready to be shown off at CES in January.

The Sony Glass-style headset, a "Single-Lens Display Module" that's called (for the prototype) SmartEyeGlass Attach!, is hopefully due a better name when it gets released. But for now it looks like the company is on the right track.

The headset features a single screen over one eye, much like Google Glass, and has a built-in processor, camera, sensors, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

You can also expect a special screen thanks to Sony's screen background with an OLED microdisplay unit running the show. Sony says this is on par with smartphone screens, with a 640 x 640 resolution on a 0.23-inch screen and a 10,000:1 contrast ratio. It's the equivalent of a 16-inch screen 2 metres away.

The module itself isn't part of a set head unit but can be attached to any pair of glasses enhancing what you already have and allowing you to keep your fashion. Albeit with a massive 40g unit strapped to your face.

Sony is looking to mass-produce the unit in 2015 so you may be able to get your hands on it soon. Whether it will only work with Sony devices, or Android devices only isn't clear at this stage.

Check back in January for our hands-on experience and photos with the unit.

