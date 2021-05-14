(Pocket-lint) - Augmented reality and fashion have been bedfellows for a little while now, with retailers letting you jankily try on clothes from home using your phone's camera, but the tech behind these apps is all too often eclipsed by even simple filters on Snapchat.

That's probably why London's Design Museum chose Snap as a partner for its new exhibition, Sneakers Unboxed: From Studio to Street, which takes a detailed look at sneaker culture and its enormous boom over the last couple of decades.

Snap has helped the exhibition create an entirely AI-designed sneaker that visitors to the exhibition or people at home can try on with Snapchat. A machine learning algorithm was trained using thousands of images of popular sneakers, then fine-tuned by a smaller round of high-quality sneaker images to sort the wheat from the chaff.

The results wouldn't look out of place in a high-end shop, but you won't see them there, given they're entirely virtual. Sneaker 0, as the shoe is cryptically named, has a couple of colours you can try on, although the standard grey is our favourite.

The exhibition starts in London on May 18th, but given that plenty of people might not be able to travel right now, let alone to London, it's great that a slice of it can be enjoyed from home. To that end, you'll find the snap code for the sneakers below in case you want to slip them on virtually.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.