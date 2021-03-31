(Pocket-lint) - The company behind the Snapchat app is apparently planning new hardware devices, according to a new report.

Snap may be developing a new pair of augmented-reality glasses and a drone, The Information reported on Tuesday. The updated Spectacles are expected to serve as an AR headset. They'll have displays that allow a wearer to see augmented reality effects without the of use a phone. But the glasses will be limited to developers and creators, rather than consumers, when they launch.

Reportedly, Snap wants developers to use its new Spectacles to make lenses and experiences for consumers. Keep in mind latest-generation Spectacles 3 cost $380 to buy. All three previous generations of Snap's Spectacles look like a pair of glasses, complete with head-mounted cameras used for capturing photo and video snaps, though the processing is still done on a user's phone.

Aside from AR Spectacles, Snap is also supposedly working on its own drone. The Information reported that Snap even invested $20 million into a Chinese drone company, and that Snap's hardware group, Snap Lab, recently made drone development a priority. Little other information is available to go on right now, so it appears the company's drone project is still very much in early-day territory.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.