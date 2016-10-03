Sky launches VR app featuring David Beckham and the English National Ballet

Sky announced back in March it was creating its own dedicated Sky VR Studios to develop its own original content. Sky also said it would be producing around 20 pieces of content over the next couple of years.

Today, the company has announced the launch of a new VR app for Android devices and for use with Samsung Gear VR, Google Cardboard or Oculus Rift and the promised 20 pieces of content.

The app will be the mobile home to a range of content from Sky's partners, including Disney, Fox Innovation Lab, Warner Brothers and Jaunt. Sky has also made some of its own content, including Sky Sports: Closer with David Beckham, which propels you into some of the best sporting events around the world and being guided by Golden Balls himself and later this month, Sky will release an immersive view of Giselle being performed by the English National Ballet.

Going forward, Sky has said it's committed to producing a wide range of content in collaboration with its Sky VR Exclusives division, which can produce content in-house as well as with third-party partners. And if you've yet to catch the VR bug, Sky will be giving away thousands of Google Cardboard headsets for free at the Sky Backstage area of The O2 from October 20.

Gary Davey, managing director of content at Sky said: "Interest in VR content is building, generating more excitement every day. We are just at the beginning of our VR journey at Sky, launching Sky VR studios later this year and we are already breaking new ground".