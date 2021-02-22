Leaked videos show a concept for Samsung AR glasses

(Pocket-lint) - We've been hearing plenty about Apple's plans for AR glasses of late, so it makes plenty of sense for Samsung to jump on this bandwagon too.

We already know that Samsung and Stanford University have been working together on the future of VR displays. The company is also apparently working on a successor to its Odyssey headset. But now a new leak is showing the company's vision of future augmented reality displays.

A Tweet posted by well-known leaker Walkingcat seems to show Samsung's conceptual vision for augmented reality glasses.

and..... this is the 3D holographic version https://t.co/PXDAHjDNWb — WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) February 21, 2021

As you'll see, the glasses are fairly chunky but seemingly offer a wealth of interesting features that include the potential to watch films, play games, surf the web, video chat and more. There's even a sunglasses mode if you want to block out punishing UV rays when you're out and about.

As you'd expect, this concept hints at integration with other products in Samsung's ecosystem. A Samsung Gear watch for controls and DEX system for working on a virtual screen without an actual monitor.

The second concept video shows a full-blown augmented reality world that surrounds the user with the possibility to control the environment and interact with other people too. Of course, the classic Minority Report-style hand gestures are there and the promise of a hassle-free AR future.

Of course, this is just a concept at this point and there's no word on when (or if) it will become a reality. Samsung clearly thinks that people are more likely to adopt chunky glasses than a large headset but cramming useful tech in such a small frame will be a challenge.

Writing by Adrian Willings.