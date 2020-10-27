Samsung and Stanford are working on a 10,000PPI display

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung and Stanford University have been developing OLED technology with an incredibly high pixel density designed to result in a more realistic image, especially in virtual reality.

This new ultra-high-resolution display technology actually came about after researchers at Stanford University were looking into the possibility of creating ultra-thin solar panel tech. Won-Jae Joo, a visiting engineer from Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT) realised the potential application of this solar panel technology beyond its original intended use.

In Samsung's vision, the ideas could be used to create a new OLED technology with nanoscale level corrugations. Meaning the screen tech could be improved at smaller than microscopic level and thereby make it easier to create a much higher pixel density screen no matter the sizer of the panel.

The potential result of this is insanely high pixel density screens that would eliminate the nag of screen door effect in virtual reality headsets and create a nearly flawless visual experience. The downside, of course, is that those screens would require a lot a more processing power to render the necessary pixels and therefore it might be years before we get to witness it.

The researchers have already produced a proof of concept display though and Samsung is working on a full-sized display with the technology, so the future is certainly a pixel rich one.

Writing by Adrian Willings.