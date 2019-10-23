Full 3D render of Samsung's AR headset pops up in patent application

Not to be outdone by Apple, Samsung appears to be working on its own augmented reality headset.

There has been a lot of talk in recent weeks about Apple preparing to launch its so-called Apple Glasses sometime early next year, so, of course, a newly discovered patent application shows Samsung has made an AR headset, as well. Galaxy Club first spotted the application from February 2019. Details and a 3D render in the filings reveal the headset has two screens - one in each lens.

Another image in the application shows a cable, too, but it’s unclear if this means the headset is wired. It could just be a cable for charging. Keep in mind none of this has been discussed openly by Samsung, which hasn't released a new headset since its Gear VR offering for phones in 2017. That was more of a mobile VR headset that used specific Samsung phones for a display and processing power.

Samsung's headset patent application might just be it thinking out loud and protecting its ideas, rather than anything that will actually come to market soon. Same goes for Apple's rumoured headset, which is thought to be more capable and farther along in its development. It's expected to feature holographic lenses, for instance, which can serve up messages and games over a user's field of vision.

However, like Samsung, Apple has not confirmed the existence of its AR headset. So, there's a lot of unknowns at this point, but it's all exciting.