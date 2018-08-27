When Samsung announced the Galaxy Note 9, it didn't announce a matching Gear VR headset that would work with the new flagship phone.

The current headset model is designed for the Galaxy Note 8, but, apparently, it will work the Galaxy Note 9 if you get an adapter. Luckily, Samsung is offering this adapter, free of charge, according to several reports. In Samsung's own troubleshooting guide, it said the Note 9 is "compatible with your existing Gear VR, but a new Type-C adapter is required". It also details just how you can get it.

Here's what you need to know.

Samsung is offering Galaxy Note 9 owners USB Type-C adapters so that they can use the current model of Samsung’s Gear VR headset. So, if you own both the Galaxy Note 9 and Gear VR with Controller (model SM-R325), you can get the free adapter directly from Samsung.

You'll have to contact Samsung over the phone and provide your Gear VR model and serial number (located on the side of the headset). The company will then ship the adapter to you, for free, but it could take up to 10 business days for it to arrive, as Sam Mobile noted.

To contact Samsung in the US, call: 1-800-Samsung

At this time, there’s no way to get the adapter in stores, and we're not sure if this offer is available to customers outside the US.

