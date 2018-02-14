  1. Home
    2. >
  2. AR & VR
    3. >
  3. AR & VR news
    4. >
  4. Samsung AR & VR news

Is Samsung still making Galaxy Glass? New filing pops up with logo

|
Samsung filing Is Samsung still making Galaxy Glass? New filing pops up with logo
  • Google Glass-like headset might be in development

Not to be outdone by Apple's recent patent filing, Samsung has filed its own smart glasses-related trademark.

Sure, the company has been rumoured to be making smart glasses for a quite a while, but the timing of this latest filing looks like Samsung is trying to one-up Apple. As reported by SamMobile, Samsung has filed in South Korea to trademark a new logo for a “computerized vision-assisting eyewear,” which strongly hints that the company is developing a Google Glass-like pair of smart glasses or headset.

Now, last week, Apple had its own filing published by the US Patent and Trademark Office. The company's patent imagined a device that uses a "catadioptric system" in order to be more lightweight and comfortable than standard augmented reality/virtual reality headsets currently on the market. However, like Apple, Samsung has been toying with the idea of a head-mounted wearable for at least five years.

For instance, in 2013, the company had a design patent for a pair of sports glasses, which was followed by a report from the Korea Times. It spoked to unnamed people at Samsung and claimed Samsung was making a device called Galaxy Glass. Jump forward to 2018, and Samsung's filing surfaces with a logo and descriptions of a "wearable peripheral" and "headsets, display devices, and glasses".

It also mentioned “computerized vision-assisting eyewear consisting of a camera, computer and display to capture, process, and present images.” In other words, Galaxy Glass is back! We'll keep you posted as we learn more about this ongoing mystery device.

PopularIn AR & VR
  1. Best HTC Vive games: Incredible SteamVR experiences to play right now
  2. HTC's full Vive Pro Starter Kit launches for £1,048
  3. Firefox Reality unveiled: Mozilla made a browser for AR and VR
  4. HTC Vive Pro review: The best VR experience, bar none... if you can afford one
  5. HTC Vive Pro tips: How to set up the Vive Pro and tackle issues
  1. The best VR headsets to buy 2018
  2. How to upgrade your HTC Vive, HTC Vive Pro or Oculus Rift with prescription lenses
  3. HTC Vive Pro vs HTC Vive: What's the difference?
  4. Knockout League review: Arcade-style VR boxing is a smash hit
  5. The Invisible Hours review: A voyeuristic VR delight

Comments