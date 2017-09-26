Samsung Windows Mixed Reality headset pictured in huge leak
- It could be unveiled at 3 October event
Samsung plans to dabble in Windows Mixed Reality, it seems.
Microsoft is holding an event next week to showcase the future of its Windows Mixed Reality platform, and it'll likely unveil new headsets while it is there - maybe even one from Samsung. Twitter user WalkingCat has posted leaked images of Samsung's Windows Mixed Reality headset. It appears to feature six degree-of-freedom tracking.
We don't know much else about this mystery headset, other than that we can see it has built-in headphones from AKG, and it is pictured with Microsoft’s motion controllers, which were announced last month. Check out Pocket-lint's guide for more details on Windows Mixed Reality, including what it is and how mixed reality headsets work.
Designed with built-in sensors in order to track your physical position, they don't require you to buy or install external sensors in your room. You won't need a large play space either or hours of setup. You're suppose to just "plug and play". HP, Lenovo, and Acer are just three of the companies working on them.
They're all supposed to be affordable, too. For instance, they start at $299. We don't yet know how much Samsung's headset will cost, but we could hear more next week.
