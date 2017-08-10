Samsung will be streaming a live Coldplay concert in VR

If you're a Coldplay fan, but haven't been able to get tickets to any of the concerts on the "A Head Full of Dreams" worldwide tour, then Samsung could be your saviour.

The company has partnered up with Live Nation to stream the show at Chicago's Soldier Field live and direct to Gear VR headsets in 50 countries around the world.

To be able to see the gig, you will need a Gear VR headset and a compatible Samsung smartphone which include all Galaxy flagships from the Galaxy S6 to the recently released Galaxy S8 and S8+.

The live show will be broadcast on 17 August at 8.30pm CT/ 18 August 2.30am BST through the Samsung VR service, and a replay of the concert will be available for a limited time.

Michael Schmier, VP of content and services at Samsung America said: "Through our industry-leading VR hardware and platform ecosystem, we are thrilled to offer Samsung Gear VR owners access to premium, immersive live entertainment and experiences in full 360."

"By partnering with Live Nation and Coldplay, music fans across the globe with Gear VR can tune in to the live concert, experiencing the energy of the show like never before."