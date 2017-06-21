Samsung eyeing up next-gen Gear VR headset with high-resolution OLED screen

Samsung could be looking to release a standalone virtual reality headset as part of its Gear VR range, or perhaps an entirely new family of products, that doesn't require you to insert a phone, if a report out of South Korea is to be believed.

The report on South Korean news site Naver, says the 'next-gen' Gear VR headset would have its own OLED display with 2000 ppi, giving it a far higher resolution than any other VR headset on the market right now.

The 2000 ppi OLED display is also said to feature a Fine Metal Mask (FMM), which is a layer that goes over the OLED panel and has incredibly small holes in it to deposit the RGB pixels in selected areas.

An OLED display will of course also inherit the same advantages that OLED TVs exhibit over their LCD counterparts. That being higher contrast, deeper blacks and whiter whites

Having such a high ppi count will also help achieve a more natural experience for the user. The NHK Science and Technology Institute says "the higher the pixel density, the more the sense of a reality is felt." So no more risk of feeling nauseous when wearing a headset. Or at least, that's the theory.

The report says that the headset wouldn't require the user to insert a phone to display the content, but it doesn't say how content would be shown on the display instead.

We've already been told that Samsung is working on standalone VR headsets at Mobile World Congress 2017. The tech giant's Exynos arm plans to implement its processor chips into more than just smartphones, and one such product area is virtual reality headsets.

We had a look at one of the company's reference VR headsets that had a 700 ppi display, which even then Exynos said was the ideal figure, so a 2000 ppi display should prove even better.

There's no word on when Samsung's next-gen VR headset will be released, if it is released at all, but considering the company has already confirmed it is working on phone-less headsets, we hope the 2000 ppi version will make it to market one day.