New Samsung Gear VR is Galaxy S8 compatible, works with Samsung VR content

Samsung's new Gear VR headset, as unveiled at Mobile World Congress a month ago, is compatible with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

The company revealed its support along with Samsung VR, a new platform that will showcase virtual reality content and provide users of Samsung devices a way to find and view 360-degree content and experiences easily.

Samsung VR will have over 8,000 videos and 2,000 "premium experiences" available to watch, play and use at launch. Multiple partners are providing content, including Copa 90, Rinse FM and Nowness. Users of the old and new Gear 360 cameras can also upload their works to the platform.

The new Gear VR headset is again designed by Oculus for mobile virtual reality apps and gaming. It comes with a dedicated, wireless controller, which features a one-handed, ergonomic design with a touchpad to restrict head movement and ensure a more comfortable experience.

It comes with two 42mm lenses with 101-degree field of view and "advanced distortion correction technology" which, Samsung says, "minimises motion sickness".

Like before, it hosts an accelerometer, gryometer and proximity sensor. The rest of the functions are handled by a smartphone.

The headset is compatible with the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, Galaxy S7, S7 edge, Note 5, Galaxy S6 edge+, S6 and S6 edge.

Price and release date for the new Gear VR with controller are yet to be revealed.