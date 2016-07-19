Samsung Odyssey is company's rival to Oculus Rift

It has been thought for a while that, as well as refresh its Gear VR headset with a new USB-C model, Samsung is working on a standalone device to rival Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and PlayStation VR.

Now more details on it have emerged, including a name: Samsung Odyssey.

According to brand trademark and logo registration applications that were submitted by Samsung in Korea, the company is looking to secure the name Odyssey for a product. One of the applications is also for a logo around the letters "VR", which more than suggests that virtual reality will be in the mix.

Another looks boxy, even like the visor of a VR headset perhaps.

The fact that they were all filed within a two-day period last week is a good indication that they are all related.

The Samsung Odyssey headset is believed to be of its own manufacturer and not part of the deal with Oculus. Oculus designed the current Gear VR models and is thought to be involved in the latest Gear VR 2 as well.

However, it would seem strange that the Facebook-owned firm would be happy to build a direct rival to its own device for another brand.

We will have to wait and see though. It is unlikely this will be part of Samsung's 2 August launch for the Note 7, even though the Gear VR 2 is expected to debut that day too.