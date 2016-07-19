  1. Home
    2. >
  2. AR & VR
    3. >
  3. AR & VR news
    4. >
  4. Samsung AR & VR news

Samsung Odyssey is company's rival to Oculus Rift

|
Pocket-lint Samsung Odyssey is company's rival to Oculus Rift

- Name applied for in Korea

- Standalone VR headset

- Maybe nothing to do with Oculus

It has been thought for a while that, as well as refresh its Gear VR headset with a new USB-C model, Samsung is working on a standalone device to rival Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and PlayStation VR.

Now more details on it have emerged, including a name: Samsung Odyssey.

According to brand trademark and logo registration applications that were submitted by Samsung in Korea, the company is looking to secure the name Odyssey for a product. One of the applications is also for a logo around the letters "VR", which more than suggests that virtual reality will be in the mix.

Another looks boxy, even like the visor of a VR headset perhaps.

The fact that they were all filed within a two-day period last week is a good indication that they are all related.

GalaxyClubsamsung odyssey is company s rival to oculus rift image 2

The Samsung Odyssey headset is believed to be of its own manufacturer and not part of the deal with Oculus. Oculus designed the current Gear VR models and is thought to be involved in the latest Gear VR 2 as well.

However, it would seem strange that the Facebook-owned firm would be happy to build a direct rival to its own device for another brand.

We will have to wait and see though. It is unlikely this will be part of Samsung's 2 August launch for the Note 7, even though the Gear VR 2 is expected to debut that day too.

PopularIn AR & VR
What is the Royole Moon and why you should get one?
Lego Playgrounds uses ARKit to bring your sets to life on iOS devices
Google Glass returns, Enterprise Edition 2 appears online
Creed Rise to Glory Review: VR boxing sim is a knockout!
HTC Vive Wireless Adapter review: Wireless VR dream or overpriced nightmare?
Best HTC Vive and Vive Pro games: Incredible experiences to play right now
Comments