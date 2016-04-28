Samsung Gear VR 2 could work without needing a phone

Samsung has confirmed that it is working on a virtual reality headset that won't need a phone to provide the screen. It could even be completely self-contained, offering wireless VR without needing any separate device or PC at all.

The current Samsung Gear VR requires a Galaxy phone to operate.

Speaking at the company's developers conference in San Francisco, Injong Rhee, Samsung's head of R&D for software, revealed that work has started on next generation Gear VR headsets.

"We are working on wireless and dedicated VR devices, not necessarily working with our mobile phone," he said.

After the success of its first consumer VR device, the Gear VR, and the imminent release of its Gear 360 VR camera, Samsung is keen to establish itself as a forerunner in the emergence of mass market virtual reality.

"We think 2016 is shaping up to be the year of VR," said the company's director of software development, Andrew Dickerson.

Variety reports that he also revealed plans for a VR Upload SDK, which will help developers integrate easy-uploading features to Samsung's own Milk VR service in their apps and hardware.

As for the prospective Gear VR 2, it is not know whether it is continuing to work with Oculus on its next generation virtual reality headset. From its comments, Samsung might be taking development in-house and rivalling the Facebook-owned firm. Time will tell.