Samsung: Gear VR is just the beginning, future virtual reality headsets planned

Samsung has told Pocket-lint that it will continue its investment in and commitment to virtual reality as it believes that it become "the future of how we engage in media". And that will include new headsets.

During launch day for the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge smartphones, we met with Conor Pierce, the company's vice president of IT and mobile in the UK, at the Galaxy Studio pop-up experience and demo centre in the heart of London's Westfield shopping centre.

Around us, members of the public were enjoying looking at the two new phones, but also experiencing Gear VR demonstrations in a number of different zones. The centrepiece was a 4D ride that used motion and the headsets to simulate a rollercoaster to great effect. It served as the perfect backdrop for a conversation about the future of the Gear VR headset.

We asked Pierce if Samsung was pleased about the reaction to it so far and planned to follow up the consumer model.

"Absolutely," he said. "Having Mark Zuckerberg stand up [at Mobile World Congress] and say that the future platform is VR and that one of the best experiences is via a Samsung Gear VR was great.

"And we have the enviable position of having a competitive advantage. We have a window so let’s make the most of it.

"I’m sure one day the competition will catch up, but I know we’ll be in a really strong position because we have support from Facebook and Oculus. And we know that a driver will be when people can create their own content, which is where the Gear 360 camera comes in.

"When that comes in Q2 you’ll see a huge uptake for Gear VR."

Pierce himself believes that, if played right, virtual reality will be a massive technology sector this year and beyond.

"When you really experience VR, you can’t help but want it. Like mobile phones and smartphones, when you get used to it, it becomes an everyday part of your life," he said.

"I genuinely believe that Gear VR will become the future of how we engage with media. Whether that’s entertainment, whether it’s games, whether it’s education, or whether it’s business.

"It’s completely immersive and you’re showing a completely different view of the world. That’s going to be fun."

