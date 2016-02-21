Get a free Gear VR with your Samsung Galaxy S7 or S7 edge

Samsung has announced that customers who order a Samsung Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 edge will get a free Gear VR headset worth £79.99.

The offer which will be available to customers in both Europe and the US is designed to encourage people to order the headset ahead of the 11 March availability date.

Pre-orders for the two new phones have already gone live in the UK, but don't go on pre-order until the 23 February in the US.

READ: Samsung Gear VR reviewed

Customers won't have to order it from Samsung either, with all the carriers in the UK supporting the offer of the free VR headset.

Samsung made the announcement at its annual MWC press conference in Barcelona to a crowd of around 5,000 people, all of whom where wearing the new Gear VR headset.

One fan of the Gear VR, Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg, said the Gear VR was the best Mobile VR experience on the market.

Samsung is hoping the lure of getting the £80 accessory will drive day-one sales of the new phones as well as push VR into the mainstream ahead of the official launches of more capable headsets from Oculus and HTC, both of which are launching in April.

Samsung's Gear VR has been available on the market for some time, but after a slow start, sales have picked up since it dropped the price before Christmas to $99 (£80) according to Samsung.