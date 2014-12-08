Samsung Gear VR Innovator Edition launches in the US for $199, can buy starting today

Samsung has launched its Gear VR Innovator Edition in the US.

The device, which was built in partnership with Oculus, works with a Galaxy Note 4 phone to deliver a low persistence, virtual reality experience. Unlike the Oculus Rift, a similar device that uses heavy wires and is aimed at pro gamers, the Gear VR is mobile and targeting the average gamer or user.

The Gear VR Innovator Edition will have access to a few games and demos at launch, including titles like HeroBound and Anshar Wars, as well as some 3D 360-degree video content such as a specially-filmed portion of the Zarkana Cirque du Soleil show. All of these experiences are available via the Oculus platform.

Using the Note 4's 5.7-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display, coupled with its own touch pad, back button, volume controls, and focus adjustment wheel, the Gear VR Innovator Edition can provide an immersive experience with stunning visuals and a fast response time. It's also lightweight and comfortable to wear, in our experience.

Samsung's Gear VR Innovator Edition is now available for $199. You can buy it at Samsung.com or ATT.com. There's no word yet on availability outside of the US.

