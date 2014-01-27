Samsung ‘Galaxy Glass’ said to launch in September

Samsung plans to launch "Galaxy Glass" smart glasses at the IFA trade show in September, according to Korea Times.

The functionality of Galaxy Glass sounds similar to the Google Glass project made available to members of Google's Explorer program in 2013.

Samsung registered a patent for the wearable glasses in October 2013, and has since collaborated with Samsung Display, a display-making affiliate of the main Samsung brand, to source displays for the glasses, the report says. There was no mention of design or pricing for the Galaxy Glass.

“This design is of a type [of glasses] with earphones integrated, allowing [users] to take phone calls and listen to music during workouts,” the October patent filing revealed. It will have the ability to connect with smartphones and display notifications through the eyepiece, and the lens is transparent or translucent, the filing further stated.

Given Samsung and Google's patent sharing announcement from over the weekend, Samsung will have access to Google's smart glasses patents filed over the years to take the product even further. Wearables have become a market of interest for global technology companies, and Samsung is hoping to beat its competitors to the punch.

Korea Times cited an anonymous Samsung official as saying: “The new smart glass to be introduced by Samsung is a new concept of wearable device that can lead to an exciting culture of communication. The smart glass will present our aim to lead the new market with proven capability.

"Wearable devices can’t generate profits immediately. Steady releases of devices are showing our firm commitment as a leader in new markets.”

The Samsung filing from October didn't reveal what type of software its Galaxy Glass product will be rocking. Would it be an open source software made available by Google (like the Android program) or an in-house software based off Samsung's Tizen OS?

A Google Glass-like product makes sense from Samsung, given its jump into wearables at IFA in 2013. The company unveiled the Galaxy Gear, a smartwatch that connects with Galaxy smartphones to access quick information, take photos and do a bit of Internet and app browsing.

In its report, Korea Times said Google plans to launch its consumer version of Google Glass in the latter half of 2014.