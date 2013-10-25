Samsung patent tips Google Glass competitor

Samsung may be gearing up with a rival to Google Glass, if a patent filing with Korean authorities eventually comes to market. The filing was first spotted by The Wall Street Journal and shows Samsung has taken a bit of inspiration from Mountain View for its new wearable product.

“This design is of a type [of glasses] with earphones integrated, allowing [users] to take phone calls and listen to music during workouts,” the filing revealed. It will have the ability to connect with smartphones and display notifications through the eyepiece. The lens is transparent or translucent, according to the filing.

A Google Glass-like product isn't out of the question for Samsung, given its jump into wearables earlier this year. The company unveiled the Galaxy Gear, a smartwatch that connects with Galaxy smartphones to access quick information, take photos, and do a bit of Internet and app browsing. Patent filings don't always come to market, but this seems like a likely product for Samsung in its quest to beat Apple to market in several areas and conquer the electronic market worldwide.

Google Glass, currently available only to testers, is one of the first wearable glasses technologies on the market and has been generally well received by reviewers and pundits. Google has revealed its plans to bring a Glass product to market in 2014.

The Samsung filing doesn't reveal what type of software its glasses product would be rocking. Would it be an open source software made available by Google (like the Android program) or an in-house software based off Samsung's Tizen OS? We'll keep scouring for information. In the mean time, check out the gallery for more mock-ups.

But in a way, we all knew this was coming.