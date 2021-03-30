Are Niantic's AR glasses about to become reality?

(Pocket-lint) - Back in the hazy days of 2019, during Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon Technology Summit, Qualcomm and Niantic revealed both companies were working on augmented reality tech.

At the time it was said that the partnership was designed to speed up the development of AR tech and that it would be a multi-year collaboration in order to do so.

Other than that, very little detail was revealed, other than the promise of future AR glasses capable of supporting head tracking, facial tracking, eye tracking, 8K video playback and, naturally, 5G compatibility.

Now Niantic Labs CEO John Hanke has taken to Twitter to share a teaser of the company's augmented reality glasses.

Exciting to see the progress we’re making to enable new kinds of devices that leverage our platform... pic.twitter.com/yYglk4q89G — John Hanke (@johnhanke) March 29, 2021

As you'd expect, the teaser gives very little away but appears to show a close-up view of some AR specs complete with Niantic logo and integrated speaker.

In the meantime, the company has also posted a job listing for the role of "Head of AR OS engineering". This role has several responsibilities including leading "...multiple high-performing teams of engineers to connect our AR technology to AR Headsets."

Take these two things together and you can get excited for the future of AR gaming efforts from Niantic. The company has only just recently partnered with Nintendo to release a mobile AR game based on the popular Pikmin franchise. So it's certainly not resting on its laurels.

