Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon Technology Summit has been in full swing over the last few days and among the announcements comes the news that the company is working with Niantic on both hardware and software for future augmented reality glasses.

This newly revealed partnership is intended to speed up the development of the AR technology, though it is also said to be a multi-year collaboration, so we have no news as to when any devices will appear.

What we do know is this new Augmented Reality technology will be designed specifically for Qualcomm's XR2 platform. This Snapdragon XR2 (extended reality) system is said to not only be more powerful than ever before but is also the world's first 5G-supported XR platform.

All this means the future AR glasses could boast some serious features including 360-degree 8K video playback, head tracking, facial tracking, eye tracking and, of course, a low latency seamless experience thanks to 5G.

It will certainly be interesting to see what the partnership with Niantic (the developers of Ingress, Pokémon Go and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite) brings to the table.

Niantic is already discussing how it can use the tech the companies are creating to create "next-generation AR experiences" as well as creating new ways to map, share and understand reality.

The future of augmented reality should certainly be an interesting one.