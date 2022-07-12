HTC Vive Pro 2 headset and full kit discounted for Prime Day

(Pocket-lint) - The HTC Vive Pro 2 is getting a discount for the first time ever in Europe. With Amazon Prime Day in full swing, HTC is treating us virtual reality enthusiasts to some money off one of our favourite VR headsets.

The HTC Vive Pro 2 is a VR headset that promises a "best-in-class" display with one of the highest resolutions on the market - 4896 x 2448 total pixels. With an LCD IPS fast switching panel with a dual-stack lens setup it also has some of the most eye-pleasing visuals we've seen. As a flagship though, it's hardly the most affordable device out there.

If the price has been putting you off, then these deals might be appealing.

From now until 19 July, HTC is running discounts on both the full kit and standalone headset. You can find the deals via HTC directly or snap them up on Amazon. The discount includes €100/£100 off the Vive Pro 2 full kit or €70/£70 off the headset on its own. If you already own a Vive or Vive Pro headset, then buying the headet on its own is a valid upgrade option that's now more appealing.

Writing by Adrian Willings.