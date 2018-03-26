Major Pokemon Go update adds daily tasks, story mission, and Mew

Niantic will soon give Pokemon Go more of a story.

The company has announced the next major update to the location-based AR game. In a blog post, it explained how the update revolves around a new concept called “research," which consists of daily tasks (“field research”) and a story mission ("special mission"). Field research will see players getting a list of tasks from pokestops. These can be basic objectives like catching a monster or engaging in a battles.

Players will get a stamp each day they complete a task, and when they get seven stamps, they’ll earn in-game rewards, which could be an encounter with a legendary pokemon. As for “special research,” Niantic said this involves “story-driven activities that may be requested by Professor Willow himself, and will unfold as the trainer completes more objectives.” The story features the mythical pokemon Mew.

Yes, that means Mew is also being added to the game. This update, which should begin rolling out this week, is the biggest update to the game since Niantic introduced real-world weather conditions to Pokemon Go in December. Niantic is likely pushing this update out in order to stay ahead of the competition, which includes upcoming titles like Jurassic World, The Walking Dead, and Ghostbusters World.

