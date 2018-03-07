Jurassic World Alive brings dinosaurs to life in Pokemon Go-like AR game

If we had to use augmented reality for one thing, it would be to see dinosaurs in real life.

No? Just us? Well, anyway, it's been more than a year since Pokemon Go exploded onto the scene and influenced a whole new trend of AR-based games, such as the upcoming Walking Dead, Harry Potter, and Ghostbusters experiences, but this latest one is probably one of the most exciting. Later this spring, Jurassic World Alive will debut, allowing players to interact with dinosaurs in the world around them.

"Dinosaurs have returned to rule the Earth. They have fled Jurassic World on the unstable island of Isla Nublar….and they’re roaming free in your cities and neighborhoods," the developer, Ludia, explained in the announcement. As a brand-new member of the Dinosaur Protection Group (DPG), your mission is to save dinosaurs from a second extinction. Explore your surrounding area to find your favorite dinosaurs."

Jurassic World Alive players will be able to discover dinosaurs by locating them on a map and deploying an in-game drone to collect DNA samples. From there, they can level up and create hybrid dinosaurs in their labs. In a very Pokemon Go-like way, the developer said players are even able to assemble the "perfect dinosaur strike team" and "take on dangerous threats in real-time PVP arena battles" with other players.



The game’s map screen, as shown in the teaser trailer, reminded us a lot of Niantic’s Pokemon Go AR game. Jurassic World Alive will come to both Android and iOS in the spring, ahead of the the new Jurassic Park film, called Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which debuts on 22 June in the US. If you’d like to know more about Jurassic World Alive, you can pre-register for the game here.