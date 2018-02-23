Ghostbusters World is a Pokemon Go-like AR game for catching ghosts

A new Ghostbusters game has been announced, called Ghostbusters World, and it reminds us of Pokemon Go.

It's an augmented reality game, in which you use your device to find and catch "specters, ghosts, and apparitions." The game is coming to Android and iOS sometime this year. A release date and pricing has not been confirmed, though the developers behind the title will announce more details at the Game Developers Conference in March.

The title is currently in development with 4:33 Creative Lab, and it's being billed as a collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment. The Android version of the app is based on ARCore 1.0, Google's just-launched augmented reality platform that makes it easier for companies and developers to create new AR experiences for Android.

In Ghostbusters World, you will be able to fight and capture hundreds of ghosts - all in AR. These apparitions will come from "all dimensions" of the Ghostbusters franchise, including the films, TV shows, comic books, video games, and theme parks. The developers have even created all-new spirits just for this mobile game.