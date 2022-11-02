PlayStation VR 2 goes on sale 22 February, 2023 and it isn't cheap

(Pocket-lint) - Sony has confirmed that its PlayStation VR 2 will go on sale in a host of countries on 22 February, 2023. But it'll cost more than a PS5 to get one.

The announcement means that the latest Sony headset is now just a few months away, but that's where the good news ends. Sony says that the main unit will cost $549.99 / €599.99 / £529.99 when it goes on sale in the United States, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, and a number of other countries.

That'll get you a PS VR2 headset as well as the PS VR2 Sense controllers, while a pair of stereo headphones will also be included in the box. Those who want to pay more will be able to get Horizon Call of the Mountain in digital form included - the aptly-named PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle will cost $599.99 / €649.99 / £569.99.

Sony has also announced the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller charging station, priced at $49.99 / €49.99 / £39.99. That'll charge the controller without having to connect anything to a PS5 console. Sony says that's to ensure a spare USB port isn't being taken up.

Beyond that, everything's pretty much as we already knew. The PlayStation VR 2 will sport 4000 x 2040 HDR video (2000 x 2040 per eye) and those new controllers promise a lot thanks to their rumble support, too. The headset sports four cameras for tracking purposes, and the whole thing also vibrates for good measure.

Writing by Oliver Haslam. Editing by Rik Henderson.