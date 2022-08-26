(Pocket-lint) - Capcom will offer demos of the VR version of Resident Evil Village on PlayStation VR2 at the forthcoming Tokyo Game Show.

"This will be the first opportunity for... users to experience PlayStation VR2," PlayStation said in a tweet from its Japanese Twitter account.

Capcom also tweeted its intention to offer PSVR2 demos of the game: "Experience the 'ultimate immersion' by playing a part of Dmitrescu Castle," it posted.

So far, only developers have had access to PSVR2, so this public opportunity is something quite special. The headset will be available from "early 2023" and we imagine that there will be an official launch later this year.

As well as the PlayStation Vr2 itself, Capcom will be giving visitors the chance to use the Sense controllers for the first time. Demos will be limited, with a numbered ticket system being operated on the publisher's booth "on a first-come-first-served basis". It will also require age verification as Resident Evil Village is rated CERO: Z in Japan.

Like some other recent conventions and shows, Tokyo Game Show will return as an in-person event. It will start on Thursday 15 September 2022 and run for three days.

Writing by Rik Henderson.