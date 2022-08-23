Sony says the PlayStation VR2 headset is coming in 'early 2023'

(Pocket-lint) - Sony's PlayStation VR2 headset should arrive in "early 2023", according to posts shared by the company on Twitter and Instagram.

It has been teasing the upcoming headset for months, and now, it's giving us a general time when we can expect it to debut. Sony has revealed PSVR2's key features, such as its displays that add up to 4K resolution and can run at 90Hz or 120Hz. The PSVR2 also has a 110-degree field of view and uses foveated rendering. The company said the headset will connect to your console with a single USB C cable. It won’t use a camera connected to your console to track your movements. Instead, it’ll use inside-out tracking, much like the Quest 2. The PSVR2 will also let you see your surroundings while you're wearing it.

And when paired with the PS5 (the only system it supports), PSVR2 will let you broadcast yourself if you have a PlayStation HD camera connected. Sony has also been forthcoming about the number of major games that will be available when it launches. There will be about 20 and titles include games set in the Horizon and Walking Dead franchises, as well as VR-ready versions of No Man's Sky and Resident Evil Village.

Sony has, of course, shown off the headset along with its orb-shaped controllers that have adaptive triggers and haptic feedback and finger-touch detection.

The main thing Sony has yet to announce is pricing for the PSVR2. But perhaps it'll reveal more in the coming months. We'll keep you posted with the latest.

